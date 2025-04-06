Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 6 April 2025

by

Answers

  1. The Beatles
  2. c) – Furniture
  3. She was found guilty of embezzling funds from the EU to finance her party.  Le Pen claims that the decision is a political one and she intends to appeal.
  4. Richard Harris – Michael Gambon.
  5. Field Marshal.
  6. Liberation day – the tariffs are designed to level the playing fields where an inequitable balance is perceived as not being in America’s favour.  Global stock markets reacted negatively to the news and most world leaders decried the move as a setback for international trade.  The economic consequences of Wednesday may be with us for some time.
  7. c) – 7
  8. False – the average is somewhere between 8 and 10 minutes.
  9. Beowulf
  10. b) – South Africa was the leading producer in 2024 with 77k tonnes. Hawaii was the first large commercial producer and put the nut on the international map (in the US they are often referred to as Hawaii nuts).  Macadamia trees are indigenous to Australia.
  11. Val Kilmer – any one of the following;  The Doors, Willow, True Romance, Tombstone, Batman Forever, Heat, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Saint, and many other lesser-known films.
  12. Cat Stevens – Yusuf Islam
  13. Finished
  14. Al Gore – Florida.  Gore actually had over 500k more votes than Bush in the popular vote, but Bush won more electoral votes.
  15. From 1992 many bodies were discovered orbiting in the same volume as Pluto in what is called the Kuiper belt.  This together, with the fact that Pluto was determined as being far smaller than it was originally assumed and indistinguishable from a number of similar objects meant that its classification as a planet did not make sense.
  16. Hungary – Netanyahu arrived for a state visit and, as an ICC signatory, Hungary would have had to comply with the ICC warrant for his arrest.  Hungary was a founding member of the ICC and is the first EU nation to pull out of it.
  17. Arthur C. Clarke
  18. There is no zero in the system – it was used for bartering and trading rather than arithmetic.  A zero is necessary in a system used for computations.
  19. a) France – the flight from Paris to St Denis (Reunion Island) is 9 349 km.  The flight from New York to Honolulu is 8 020 km and the flight from Amsterdam to Kralendijk (Island of Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands) is 7 796km.
  20. The archipelago known as Tierra del Fuego.

BizNews

