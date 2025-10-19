Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 19 October 2025
The answers to the BizNews brainteaser - Ian’s Trivialus - 19 October 2025
Answers

  1. Hippopotamus

  2. Diwali – known as the festival of lights, is a five-day celebration also celebrated by adherents of other faiths (Jains, Sikhs and some branches of Buddhism).  This year’s celebrations extend from October 18th to the 22nd.

  3. Mea culpa

  4. Saul

  5. He agreed to suspend the implementation of Macron’s pension reform which would have raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. The suspension of the reform, detested by the Socialists, secured their support and meant that Macron would not be forced to immediately call for new parliamentary elections.  The pension reform was the shining achievement of Macron’s second term as president.

  6. c) – Hamburg.

  7. Jellyfish

  8. Archbishop of Canterbury – Leader of the Church of England.  She replaces Justin Welby who resigned in January.

  9. Neil Young – Harvest

  10. b) – Ben Youngs has the all-time appearance record with 127 caps.

  11. HP Brown Sauce

  12. Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread.

  13. False – they didn’t get this privilege until ten years later in 1971, and in one canton, only in 1991.

  14. a) – Austria.

  15. Cape Verde – a country with a population of 525 000 spread over ten volcanic islands, 350 miles off the west coast of Africa. Their decisive game against Eswatini this week resulted in a 3-0 victory.  Iceland, in 2018, is the smallest country to have ever attended a FIFA final tournament.

  16. Ravenclaw

  17. Yorkshire Dales

  18. 23

  19. “I know”

  20. Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

