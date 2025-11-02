Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 2 November 2025

Answers

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. The couple were photographed hand-in-hand leaving a cabaret club off the Champs-Élysées where they celebrated the pop star’s 41st birthday.

Waldorf

Jamacia – but the hurricane subsequently brought torrential rains and damage to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

False – it is only the 15th highest mountain range.

The Edict of Nantes.

An increasing reliance on AI – just as huge job losses occurred when the industrial revolution took hold in the second half of the 18th century, we are now witnessing an era where, similarly, machines are proving more efficient than human labour.

b) – Harrow School

Terry Gilliam – Monty Python.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Geography – Cognac has to come from the Cognac region of France.

The Sweet – Funny Funny.

Argentina – Javier Milei. Stock markets responded positively on the development.

Religious persecution – in England, citizens were legally obliged to worship as prescribed by the Church of England. The Puritans, as they were known, felt that although the church had broken away from the Catholic Church, there were still hierarchical customs, rituals, hymns and Catholic features that many believed should be swept away.

It depends on what one is describing – a lama is a Tibetan monk, while a llama is a South American ruminant.

c ) – Biya is 92 years old – Cameroon.

Nevil Shute – in Australia, specifically a group of people living in Melbourne.

c) – Fungi

C Q D – which some translated as Come Quick Danger. It was replaced by S O S in 1905.

Arthur C. Clarke