Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 23 November 2025

Answers

Unintentionally snubbing someone in favour of phone pings.

The interval between two acts of a play.

Miss Haversham

Comments made by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi who said an invasion of Taiwan by China might justify a Japanese military intervention.

As Time Goes By.

The Miss Universe contest which was held in Thailand. The judges resigned amid claims that the results had been pre-determined. Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, was declared the winner. One of the resigning judges claimed that Raúl Rocha, the owner of the Miss Universe event, has a business relationship with Bosch’s father.

False – it was the other way around.

Turing Test.

Walmart – last year Walmart’s annual sales were $ 681 billion against Amazon’s $638 billion. Analysts predict that by the end of this year Amazon will be on $ 714 bn while Walmart will report $ 709 bn.

The de Havilland Mosquito and the Boeing 707 both performed barrel rolls at their first showing. The Mosquito was flown by Geoffrey de Havilland, the boss' son, so nothing was said, just one proud father/designer. However, the 707 was flown by an employee, the chief test pilot, who was called to account by the CEO demanding to know, "What the hell he was thinking of", to which the test pilot famously replied; "Selling 707s".

Knights Templar

a) – New Zealand is ranked 85 in the world. Cape Verde stands at 71 while Ghana is ranked 73. England – who claimed eight straight wins (home and away) against Albania, Latvia, Andorra and Serbia.

c) – four, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Cricket

Feral cats which are responsible for killing birds, bats, lizards and insects. Wild cats are estimated to be in the range of 2.4 – 14 million and have been linked to the extinction of several species of native birds. A controversial decision since almost half of NZ households are cat owners.

Led Zeppelin, Queen, Chris Rea.

Traditionally, one tenth of a nautical mile – about 600 feet.

Ruddy

c) – Trenton – The Garden State. New Jersey is the state with the highest population density in the US.