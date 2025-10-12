Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 12 October 2025

Answers

Vietnam

Socrates

b) – Ronaldo who plays for Portugal.

The Bay of Pigs

Quasars

The election of Takaichi Sanae as the leader of the ruling Democratic party (and soon-to-be the first female prime minister of Japan.) on account of her pro-business views. She is known for her support of higher government spending and lower borrowing costs.

Kenny Loggins

Samuel Plimsoll – the Plimsoll Line, introduced in 1876, is used to gauge how a ship sits in the water.

b) – Excel. The very first version of Excel was a product called Multiplan. Excel overtook Lotus 1-2-3’s market share in 1992.

a) – a travelling salesmen must accept the peripatetic challenges of his chosen career.

Montreal in 1972.

He re-appointed Sébastien Lecornu to the position. Macron’s position seems shakier by the day.

The Aviator

Medical Industry

Nominations for the 2025 award had to be submitted to the Nobel Committee by the end of January – so not many would have nominated him in the eleven days after his inauguration. However, even if his recent peace achievements prove durable, it’s still debatable whether he will prove acceptable to the Norwegian committee in the future.

“Come live with me and be my love” – Marlowe, in A Passionate Shepard to his Love, and Donne, The Bait. The latter was a response to Marlowe’s poem.

Robert Maxwell

True

Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah.