Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 30 November 2025

Answers

Day 334 – (365 days – 31 in December)

Pax

John Major – who is 82 years old.

The government’s budget for 2026 – Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Unfortunately, there was some embarrassment as the OBR (Office of Budget Responsibility) had leaked the budget one hour before Reeves took the floor. Commentators have described her budget as one to appease Labour MPs, rather than one to stimulate economic growth.

John Calvin – founder of Calvinism, a branch of Protestantism.

Culottes

South-East Asia – Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Sri Lanka was also hard hit.

a) three minutes.

Jimmy Cliff – widely regarded as the person who introduced reggae to the world. The Harder They Come – a forgettable film, but a memorable soundtrack.

They are flightless. Their eggs are green.

b) red

Bones

Guinea-Bissau – the installation of an interim military leader known to be loyal to Embaló suggests the coup may have been orchestrated to secure the president’s hold on power.

False – the first settlement in California was Spanish, established by Juan de Orñate in 1598, nine years before the first English settlement on the other side of North America, at Jamestown.

First Blood

Hong Kong – the buildings were being renovated and were covered with mesh netting and bamboo scaffolding which made them highly flammable. It has been Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in 63 years.

Queen’s Bench Courtroom No. 7.

Washington DC

Vietnam