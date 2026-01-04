Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 4 January 2026

Answers

Justin Trudeau – a mounting caucus revolt triggered the decision. It wasn’t until the end of April when he was replaced by former governor of the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.

California – The Palisades is an affluent neighbourhood on the westside of Los Angles, overlooking the Pacific coast. Close to 7 000 structures were destroyed in the 37 square miles affected by the fire.

Potomac River in Washington D.C. – there were no survivors from the helicopter (3 crew) or the passenger aircraft (64 occupants).

Chicago – the first pope to be born in the US. Pope Leo XIV.)

c) – 100km. Katy Perry and, Lauren Sanchez, then the fiancé, but now the wife, of Jeff Bezos.

It ruled that the definition of a woman be determined solely on biological sex and not on identity or preference.

Victory in Europe, or VE Day – in a number of eastern European countries the celebration was on May 9.

Nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Dick Turpin

Anchorage – an embarrassment for Trump, but a PR boost for Putin.

Lisbon

In Poland – a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace prompted Poland to invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Russia explained that drones targeting eastern Ukraine had drifted off course, but most military observers saw it as a deliberate exercise to test the reaction of NATO. Ten days later Russia again tested NATO’s response times by sending three MIG-31 jets into Estonian airspace.

Former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

c) – Timor-Leste, the first enlargement of ASEAN since Cambodia joined in 1999.

Melissa

Bangladesh

Johannesburg – President Trump refused to attend (probably to the relief of the delegates) due to his perception of racial conditions in South Africa.

b) Jakarta, Indonesia – with an estimated population of 42 million.