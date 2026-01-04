Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 4 January 2026
Answers

  1. Justin Trudeau – a mounting caucus revolt triggered the decision.  It wasn’t until the end of April when he was replaced by former governor of the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.

  2. California – The Palisades is an affluent neighbourhood on the westside of Los Angles, overlooking the Pacific coast. Close to 7 000 structures were destroyed in the 37 square miles affected by the fire.

  3. Potomac River in Washington D.C. – there were no survivors from the helicopter (3 crew) or the passenger aircraft (64 occupants).

  4. Chicago – the first pope to be born in the US.   Pope Leo XIV.)

  5. c) – 100km.  Katy Perry and, Lauren Sanchez, then the fiancé, but now the wife, of Jeff Bezos.

  6. It ruled that the definition of a woman be determined solely on biological sex and not on identity or preference.

  7. Victory in Europe, or VE Day – in a number of eastern European countries the celebration was on May 9.

  8. Nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

  9. Armenia and Azerbaijan.

  10. Dick Turpin

  11. Anchorage – an embarrassment for Trump, but a PR boost for Putin.

  12. Lisbon

  13. In Poland – a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace prompted Poland to invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty.  Russia explained that drones targeting eastern Ukraine had drifted off course, but most military observers saw it as a deliberate exercise to test the reaction of NATO.  Ten days later Russia again tested NATO’s response times by sending three MIG-31 jets into Estonian airspace.

  14. Former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

  15. c) – Timor-Leste, the first enlargement of ASEAN since Cambodia joined in 1999.

  16. Melissa

  17. Bangladesh

  18. Johannesburg – President Trump refused to attend (probably to the relief of the delegates) due to his perception of racial conditions in South Africa.

  19. b) Jakarta, Indonesia – with an estimated population of 42 million.

  20. a) – Morocco, the biennial tournament is organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The tournament extends to January 18.

