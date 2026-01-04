Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 4 January 2026
Answers
Justin Trudeau – a mounting caucus revolt triggered the decision. It wasn’t until the end of April when he was replaced by former governor of the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.
California – The Palisades is an affluent neighbourhood on the westside of Los Angles, overlooking the Pacific coast. Close to 7 000 structures were destroyed in the 37 square miles affected by the fire.
Potomac River in Washington D.C. – there were no survivors from the helicopter (3 crew) or the passenger aircraft (64 occupants).
Chicago – the first pope to be born in the US. Pope Leo XIV.)
c) – 100km. Katy Perry and, Lauren Sanchez, then the fiancé, but now the wife, of Jeff Bezos.
It ruled that the definition of a woman be determined solely on biological sex and not on identity or preference.
Victory in Europe, or VE Day – in a number of eastern European countries the celebration was on May 9.
Nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Dick Turpin
Anchorage – an embarrassment for Trump, but a PR boost for Putin.
Lisbon
In Poland – a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace prompted Poland to invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Russia explained that drones targeting eastern Ukraine had drifted off course, but most military observers saw it as a deliberate exercise to test the reaction of NATO. Ten days later Russia again tested NATO’s response times by sending three MIG-31 jets into Estonian airspace.
Former president, Jair Bolsonaro.
c) – Timor-Leste, the first enlargement of ASEAN since Cambodia joined in 1999.
Melissa
Bangladesh
Johannesburg – President Trump refused to attend (probably to the relief of the delegates) due to his perception of racial conditions in South Africa.
b) Jakarta, Indonesia – with an estimated population of 42 million.
a) – Morocco, the biennial tournament is organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The tournament extends to January 18.