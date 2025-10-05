Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 5 October 2025

Answers

Black Forest

Nicolas Sarkozy - Criminal conspiracy in connection with Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign. He is the first ex-president of France to be sentenced to jail.

True

Oman

China – the results appear to totally change our understanding of human evolution, most significantly undermining the claim that the African continent was the origin of the human species.

In the year of our Lord.

Waterloo

Golf - The Ryder Cup which has now been won by Europe twice in a row. The crowds at the final day’s event were boorish and uncivil and verbally abused the European players and their spouses. Donald Trump said he was disappointed with the US team’s performance. One wonders how he felt about the local crowds.

Chimpanzees

Hippocampus – from Greek hippos (horse) and kampos, a sea monster.

Gargoyle

Afghanistan – the Taliban government claimed the move was to maintain morality in the country, but it was more to prevent women educating themselves via the internet. Since coming into power, girls over the age of 12 are prohibited from receiving an education. The feed was restored after 48 hours, but it is likely to be cut again in the future.

212

England defeated Canada 33 – 13.

Buddy Holly and the Crickets – Lubbock.

Tony Blair

Essentially, Assault is threatening to strike, or striking and missing the target, while Battery is actually hitting the target (person).

a) – Cordelia who was the youngest of the three.

Carrie – Stephen King.