Great reason for Cyril to spend extra time in Switzerland next month

In January, Cyril Ramaphosa was impressive when leading the SA delegation in Davos at the World Economic Forum. But as deputy to a discredited despot, he fought an uphill battle. This time it’s a very different proposition. Cyril is the president-on-waiting. So you can understand why I’m more excited than usual ahead of this annual trip to the Alps.

My personal hope is that Ramaphosa abandons the usual whistle-stop visit and invests a few extra days in Switzerland. Doing so might well uncover the solution to SA’s biggest challenge. Swiss youth unemployment is under 10%, among the lowest on earth. SA’s is over 50%.

The difference may well be because the Swiss system encourages teenagers to sign up for apprenticeships. Two thirds of high school students do so, spending up to four years learning on the job – seeing as much of company in workplaces as they do their classrooms. Part of the attraction is companies pay the youngsters a wage (starting at SFF680pm).

But another important factor is the youngsters can select apprenticeships in anything from cooking and social care through to the various kinds of engineering. And as the training is 45% funded by the private sector, vocations that get promoted are aligned with what the market wants – something that continues to evade even the best academic plans. Come on, Cyril. You’re going there anyway.