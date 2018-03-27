Address a perception that’s their reality: Why SA whites plan foreign futures for children.

On my regular visits back to South Africa these past two years, I’ve noticed a worrying and accelerating trend among white folk. Increasingly I’m meeting up with people who tell me they are planning a foreign future for their children.

It baffled me until reading reading a generally upbeat IRR report on its latest research into race relations. Headlined “Reasons for Hope”, the report released last Wednesday highlights how over 90% of South Africans of all races say they need each other, and that three quarters of Black respondents say they have never personally experienced racism.

But an angry pimple in the results is the belief among 61% of Black respondents that “SA is now a country for black Africans and whites must take second place.” Given increasingly potent BEE and Employment Equity legislation, it’s clear lawmakers feel justified in playing to this view.

It’s a destructive perception which needs addressing. No parent would want their child to be a second class citizen in their land of birth simply because of the colour of their skin. So for white parents to seek foreign pastures for their offspring is entirely rational. But surely not what the young democracy’s founding fathers intended.

