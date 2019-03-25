Value of Alzheimer’s experience in solving Eskom loadshedding

In Davos earlier this year, I was privileged to interview two of the world’s pre-eminent experts on the ageing process. Both concluded science is still a long way from solving the mystery of dementia-related diseases Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Their caution was soundly based.

Late last week, US pharma giant Biogen announced after disappointing results from its trials, it has halted a drug designed to slow the onset of Alzheimer’s. The once promising Aducanumab had been touted as the most hopeful in a long list of Alzheimer drug failures. News of its abandonment slashed Nasdaq-listed Biogen’s share price from $320 to $216.

But there’s a bright lining to this dark cloud. Like the other majors, Biogen’s research had focused on Beta amyloid, a sticky substance that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer sufferers. With this avenue of inquiry hitting a dead end, research dollars will now switch to alternatives. Like influence of inflammation, viruses, and another brain substance called tau.

Mankind’s gift of reasoning prompts us to change course when our best ideas fail. That’s why it’s critical South Africa enacts Government’s proposed three-way Eskom breakup. Doing so will end a broken monopoly, allowing private players to produce and distribute electricity. Loadshedding has been painful. But like pharma’s billions lost pursuing Beta amyloid, it may well prove to be the catalyst for SA’s switch to a lasting solution.