NUM’s attitude is dangerous to the nation

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which has 15,000 members at Eskom, has expressed opposition to Ramaphosa’s plan to split the utility into three parts. NUM has – probably correctly – decided that the split will form a cover for job losses and that it wants no part of it.

Unfortunately, NUM’s attitude poses a threat to the wider SA economy. Experts agree that job losses are necessary at Eskom, which is significantly overstaffed and inefficient. NUM’s desire to hold onto jobs at any cost, no matter what the broader economic costs, is a real danger to the government’s plans to turn things around in SA.

Unions should fight for their members’ interests. However, they should also be realistic. Eskom could hold onto all its workers until the government runs out of money entirely and the whole thing collapses. But this is the path to total job losses. Instead, NUM could accept that the union must make some sacrifices to keep the utility alive and ensure that the country has a reliable supply of electricity. This is the path to broader job creation. Let us hope NUM chooses wisely, for all our sakes.