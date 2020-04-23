A plea to the instant pundits clogging up my inbox

Judging by my inbox, Covid-19 has miraculously injected undistilled medical and economic expertise into many members of the Biznews community. At least half a dozen times a day, I’m accused of losing the plot. As you might imagine, President Ramaphosa exponentially more so.

This is nothing new. We are a passionate nation. And an opinionated one. But right now South Africans might be better served by swallowing a large dollop of humility. Because with Covid-19, we really still don’t know what we don’t know. Plus, our world has become more complex than any single sapien can possibly imagine. That includes the army of instant pundits.

The global and local economies are massively complicated ecosystems where even the seemingly best ideas deliver unintended consequences. As for the health field – even the best minds on earth admit they’re far away understanding this latest disease. Coronaviruses, which jump from animals to humans, are rare (Covid-19 is only the 7th) and fiendishly complicated.

So a plea to those overnight experts who love lecturing the rest of us after scanning their latest Facebook-derived thesis: Please don’t. Because like the rest of humanity, you’re shooting in the dark. As a number of my recent interviewees explained, science doesn’t move at anything like the speed of the news cycle. Let’s have more open minds and less opinions. For the sake of our collective sanity.

