Alec Hogg’s Inbox: There is no such thing as “Government money”

Graham McIntosh's intelligent questions pinged at the presenters was among the reasons why the Autumn BizNews Investment Conference was such a success. Graham writes:

Last Friday (16th July) I flew from Pietermaritzburg Airport to reach the Kruger National Park. I had planned to drive up the day before, but shortages of fuel and disruptions on the roads made flying necessary. I felt the need to get out of KZN.

Before I went to the Airport, I drove down to Camps Drift. It was a true scene of devastation. I cursed the ANC and its Communist revolutionary allies.

The first thing to have struck me as I pondered the flood of emotions and impressions and reports is how magnificently all our decent ordinary South Africans, in their shock at the looted destruction, have reached out with love and care and generosity to help one another and to protect their property. The comforting stories abound.

A second notable and commendable element is the leadership provided by DA leader John Steenhuisen and his Shadow Cabinet over the past 10 days. In their initiatives and statements they come across impressively as firm, positive, constructive, critical, tough and knowledgeable. The DA has a strong national footprint and proven record of competence in Provincial and Municipal government. John Steenhuisen communicates as a “government-in-waiting”. The seriously wounded and weakened ANC now has a credible and viable challenger for disillusioned voters confidently to support.

Community member Wicus Olivier offers his opinion:

Cyril has a golden opportunity to capture the DA and other political parties’ voters if he does the right thing to fire the incompetent ministers and the double agent Cele and apply the correct and good economic principles as it is the only method to save this country and become a leader in Africa again. A “Marshall” deal with the other political parties will also work if all are serious about saving the country. Even a staunch Boer like me will vote for this.

Finally for today, a forthright contribution from Greg Stewart, the former publisher of The Citizen. He wrote:

The announcement by President Ramaphosa that the R350 per month grant was to be extended and that it would benefit at least 9.5 million people, is a clear example of how this current administration gets its policy in the way of progress. It is a dishonest platitude to those who have lost jobs and the ability to run their business due to other illogical government policies such as this insane lockdown and the government’s decision to not protect the lives and property of its citizens in the recent riots.

Political expediency always trumps progress as the ANC clamours for votes ahead of the up-coming elections. The ANC knows it can’t afford this money and that it is an unsustainable social grant policy in the current and near future, but they will proceed and implement a policy the country cannot afford and one that has no long term benefit at all, with the sole aim of protecting their vote count.

Sadly, voters will fall for this again and determine that if they don’t vote for the ANC they will lose their benefit. It’s completely insidious and robs our fellow countrymen and women of what could be permanent jobs and their own sense of achievement in bringing home a salary rather than a handout.

I am reminded of the famous Margaret Thatcher quote “It is your tax which pays for public spending. The government has no money of their own. There is only taxpayers’ money.”

This is a critical perspective for South Africans to embrace. There is no such thing as “Government money” only public money from taxpayers.

It’s beyond important that people start recognising what could have been accomplished with the taxpayer money that this government has wasted, stolen or misappropriated. The R350 a month grant to 9.5 million people for a period of 7 months, amounts to R23.3 billion. Enough money to potentially start over 200 000 small businesses. If each business employs on average 5 people in a year’s time that is an additional 1 million jobs created and sufficient tax from PAYE, VAT, and company tax to keep the system growing. Each of these new 200 000 businesses would also need to buy supplies, stock or services adding additional value to the economy as a whole.

It’s not rocket science. But it is a contrary culture to a centralized socialist agenda that is rapidly destroying our country and what was, not long ago, a viable and growing economy.

It is disgraceful that this type of policy is not only embraced but widely supported – I cry for this beloved country that is being devoured by these rabid wolves.

