We celebrated an anniversary over the weekend. Not a “big one” – just something that comes around every year. A date that provides an excuse to get a few friends together for a meal, some drinks and laughter. It was a happy evening.

Someone I respect told me we should celebrate at every possible opportunity. Life is fragile and, as so many have discovered recently, should never be taken for granted.

This weekend was a reminder for me to never put off the really important stuff until tomorrow. And how the true treasures in life are often simple. Like getting together with a few friends.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)