The Daily Insider: A small gesture of gratitude to our Johannesburg broadcast partner

Among the best books on how to conduct relationships with fellow Sapiens is Prof Robert Cialdini’s brilliant bestseller Influence. My copy was acquired after Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger recommended the book at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM. Those wise old owls can spot a goodie when they see one.

The thrust of Cialdini’s message is to remind us we’re hard wired to follow rules that make it easier to co-exist with others. Heading this list is reciprocation, the returning of favours. So it was a privilege to join Chai FM’s 13th birthday yesterday, its “bar mitzvah”, by supporting its 12-hour radiothon.

That was a small gesture of gratitude to our Johannesburg broadcast partner, which moved programming around to air the BizNews Power Hour at 6pm Monday to Thursdays. The station is on 101.9FM in Joburg, or online at https://www.chaifm.com/. Pop in. You won’t be disappointed.

