Daily Insider: BizNews community – never fails to amaze

I just love the BizNews tribe. Share something in my daily musings and the community never fails to amaze.

Last month I mentioned the great experience I’d had from renewonline.co.za. Madeleine suggested to try Pick n Pay next time. She reckons its service is great and at R130 a pop, good value. Chris said the Hyde Park post office was superb – he was in and out in 15 minutes. But urged me to “not broadcast this too widely” (oops…)

Robin pointed me towards the official online source, adding there’s even free delivery. Maybe for some. But when I clicked on the link, all that appeared was an empty page with a “Loading…” message (see screenshot below).

Best suggestion came from Cathy who said “you ain’t seen nothing yet…”. She pointed me towards Chatback.co.za which renews vehicle licences via Whatsapp – Cathy says she started a chat with them at 7am and by 11am they sent the printable licence back via Whatsapp. That’s a real wow. Never underestimate the power of human ingenuity.