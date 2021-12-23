Daily Insider: Looking back on 2021 – and the lessons it taught us

Reflecting on 2021 reminded me how much has happened during the past 12 months. Also, how some awful events have provided some excellent learnings.

Earlier in the week, colleague Nadya Swart had the bright idea of recording a chat with me on BizNews’s 2021. It worked out well. Nothing was rehearsed, so spontaneity was assured. You can access it by clicking here.

On a personal note, this year I discovered Canadian author, academic and clinical psychologist Prof Jordan Peterson. He’s the closest I’ve found to another author/psychologist, the late, great Scott Peck, whose opening line in The Road Less Travelled shares the immortal truth that “Life is difficult.”

Peck’s book has long been an excellent stocking filler. For my money, it’s worth including the Peterson masterpieces 12 Rules For Life and Beyond Order for someone you really care about. Better still, include a high quality pencil to jot notes into the margins – the greatest compliment you can give any author.

