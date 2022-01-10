Happy New Year. One a rational mind suggests will certainly be better than the one just passed. Or at least that’s what I thought until reading about inimitable Clem Sunter’s five flags for 2022. Among them a red flag warning about growing risk of World War Three? Eisch. It’s on BizNews now – click here to access.

In such a turbulent world, best we get and stay informed. Getting this newsletter and, through it, plugging into BizNews helps. An even better option, though, is getting to our twice-a-year Investment Conference. The next one, BNIC#3, is less than two months away.

There’s a nicely balanced speaker lineup with an Investment theme (Piet Viljoen, David Shapiro, Stafford Masie) complimented by Entrepreneurship (Tshepo Mahloele, Dirk vd Walt; Bernard Mostert, Rory Steyn) and supplemented by the crowd-pleasing heavy hitters on Current Affairs (Helen Zille, Wayne Duvenage, Nick Hudson, Peter van Kets).

Apart from excellent accommodation and food, there’s also wine appreciation, mountain biking; Spa treatments; Nia Dancing; the DWB Carte Memorial golf competition – and, of course, a special concert by the Drakensberg Boys Choir. You’ll find all the details by clicking here. Join the BizNews tribe from March 1-4 in the Drakensberg. It will be memorable. Guaranteed.

