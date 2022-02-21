The Daily Insider: Join us for an interactive webinar on Budget night

I’m heading for ORT this morning for my annual adventure into Parliament’s pre-Budget Speech “lockup”. It’s an early morning appointment that gives journalists a seven hour head start to read and relay key aspects of National Budget to communities we serve.

My very first Budget Speech was in the early 1980s while employed at SA’s publishing gadfly, then fiercely independent Finance Week. We weren’t trusted by the Nats, so were not invited to any “lockups” if such things existed. So I watched proceedings from the public gallery.

I remember little about that event. Except when finance minister Owen Horwood announced the usual increase in “sin” taxes but excluded cigars from the tobacco duties. Quick as a flash, opposition politicians broke out with a chant of “Fat Cat Nats Smoke Cigars…” Funny, the little things that stick in the memory…..

As is our custom, and through the sponsorship of long-time partner BrightRock, I'll be sharing the high- and low-lights in an interactive webinar at 6pm on Budget night (Wednesday).

