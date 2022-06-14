Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com –

Got a note from financial services investment guru, Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman, referencing the latest Bitcoin meltdown. He reckons crypto fans are getting a lesson in the value of monetrary trust and permissions.

More to the point, Kooyman spent four hours yesterday listening to an investor presentation by the Dutch multinational banking group ING. What he witnessed got him really excited about the shares.

The prospective returns for investors at the current share price are appealing; a price-to-book ratio of 0.6 times (ie 40% discount on liquidaton value); a dividend yield of 6%; targeted return on equity of 12%. Kokkie reckons: “I’ll take that anytime……but I’m old and biased.”

ING’s 20-year share price graph above (thanks PrimeCharts) shows Kooyman isn’t the only one who should be interested. Today’s buyer’s are getting ING stock at a lower price than counterparts paid in the early noughties. There are always opportunities in chaos.

