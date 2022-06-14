The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Opportunity in chaos – buy top bank stock cheaper than 20 years ago
Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com –
- Prof Tim Noakes: It’s the insulin resistance, stupid!
- Ivo Vegter: Gautrain extension must be opposed
- How to set employees up for a successful retirement
- Private power’s big threat to SA towns and cities
- Sometimes, too much of a good thing IS bad
And in case you missed the most popular posts for the year to date….
- Billion rand Toyota et al. class action launched
- Christo Wiese wins back dollar billionaire status
- Zim ‘Prophet’ behind R1m+ booze bill
When Kokkie Kooyman offers a pointer, we pay attention..
Got a note from financial services investment guru, Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman, referencing the latest Bitcoin meltdown. He reckons crypto fans are getting a lesson in the value of monetrary trust and permissions.
More to the point, Kooyman spent four hours yesterday listening to an investor presentation by the Dutch multinational banking group ING. What he witnessed got him really excited about the shares.
The prospective returns for investors at the current share price are appealing; a price-to-book ratio of 0.6 times (ie 40% discount on liquidaton value); a dividend yield of 6%; targeted return on equity of 12%. Kokkie reckons: “I’ll take that anytime……but I’m old and biased.”
ING’s 20-year share price graph above (thanks PrimeCharts) shows Kooyman isn’t the only one who should be interested. Today’s buyer’s are getting ING stock at a lower price than counterparts paid in the early noughties. There are always opportunities in chaos.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.