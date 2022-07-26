The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Bastardisation has rocketed as Moms seem to prefer going it alone
Chances of newborn bastards rocket as more Moms now prefer going it alone
In a bygone age, a child out of wedlock was a millstone never shed in polite society. True, many famous people overcame illegitimacy (eg Leonardo da Vinci), but were they offered the option, few would have chosen that route.
Being a bastard nowadays, however, is in vogue. Updated data from the OECD revealed the proportion of children born out of wedlock has risen sharply in the past 50 years. While the average was around 10% in 1970 – now it it approaching half with traditionally Catholic countries like Chile, Mexico, Portugal and Spain above the global average. (see below)
South Africa isn’t included in the OECD table, and my search for local data proved fruitless. What did emerge, however, was some interesting outliers: over 5 000 SA babies a year are born to mothers aged ten to 14; and 3 500 to over-45s. Tells us something about the state of the nation, doesn’t it?
Daily Insider
