Daily Insider: Sell on rumour, buy on fact – greenshoots for groggy investors
START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Wall Street sells on rumour, buys on fact with Microsoft, Google; SA’s electricity sector watershed; IMF slashes world growth forecast
- Clem Sunter backs GG Alcock, applauds township entrepreneurs
- Ramaphosa’s new energy plan proof Mantashe must go – OUTA
- Ramaphosa’s power reform plan – SA can be ‘cautiously optimistic’
- Half-mast idea that won’t go away – Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m flag
- BEE red tape makes doing business oppressive
- Beware a South African ‘Arab Spring’
- Monkeypox or Moneypox – Dr Robert Malone
- From $0.04 to $120 for mobile data
- Prof Noakes on insulin resistance – keep challenging status quo
- A Covid measuring stick for the WHO – Abir Ballan
- Cryptocurrency adoption in investors focus
- Getting investments out of SA after emigration
- How to say no to busywork and supercharge your career (Premium)
Sell on rumour, buy on fact – greenshoots for groggy investors
It’s been a rough ride for share market investors with Wall Street’s 10% reverse in 2021 accelerating this year. And more bad news is on the horizon. Later today the US Federal Reserve will announce an increase in interest rates, probably matching June’s 0.75%. Analysts will be combing through the details to look ahead to the Fed’s next meeting, in September.
What happens to US interest rates affects us in two ways: First, a growing share of SA retirement portfolios are invested in US shares; Second, where America leads on interest rates, the rest of the world follows – including SA.
Greenshoots could be starting to emerge, however. After the market closed last night Big Tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft released quarterly results that missed Wall Street’s expectations. Usually that would spark a fresh round of selling.
After losing ground during the trading session, the share prices of the duo rose strongly in the after-market. A case of Wall Street selling on rumour, buying on fact. A further indication, perhaps, that too much bad news is now built into the market’s expectations.
