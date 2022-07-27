START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Wall Street sells on rumour, buys on fact with Microsoft, Google; SA’s electricity sector watershed; IMF slashes world growth forecast

Sell on rumour, buy on fact – greenshoots for groggy investors

It’s been a rough ride for share market investors with Wall Street’s 10% reverse in 2021 accelerating this year. And more bad news is on the horizon. Later today the US Federal Reserve will announce an increase in interest rates, probably matching June’s 0.75%. Analysts will be combing through the details to look ahead to the Fed’s next meeting, in September.

What happens to US interest rates affects us in two ways: First, a growing share of SA retirement portfolios are invested in US shares; Second, where America leads on interest rates, the rest of the world follows – including SA.

Greenshoots could be starting to emerge, however. After the market closed last night Big Tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft released quarterly results that missed Wall Street’s expectations. Usually that would spark a fresh round of selling.

After losing ground during the trading session, the share prices of the duo rose strongly in the after-market. A case of Wall Street selling on rumour, buying on fact. A further indication, perhaps, that too much bad news is now built into the market’s expectations.

WATCH: Clem Sunter is in a league of his own. The former head of Anglo’s Gold and Uranium Division (when it was the world’s #1), the Oxford-educated futurist and prolific best-selling author is passionate about encouraging entrepreneurship. Particularly those resilient beings who overcome incredible odds by operating successfully in South African townships, a highly compeititve, under-researched and under-supported sector. Sunter has little time for State-imposed schemes that waste taxpayer money on favouring the creation of ‘businesses’ by the politically connected. Much better, he says, for government to recognise a veritable army of informal sector entrepreneurs building businesses and creating jobs where meritocracy rules. In this interview with Alec Hogg, Sunter lauds the insights of recent BizNews interviewee GG Alcock – suggesting his voice is the one should be heard above those of many empty vessels whom ignore the township economy and thus have little feel for what’s really happening in South Africa.

