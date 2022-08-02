START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING PODCAST – Equities take a breather; Oil slips below $100; Coal booms, Thungela profits rocket; China’s facing a foreign debt crisis

(If you’re struggling to access BBB via Spotify of iTunes, an audio-only version is also available on the BizNewsTV channel on YouTube).

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

Anglo’s folly – Thungela from R25 to R290 in a year, still cheap

In June last year, Anglo American caved to shareholder pressure on ESG by completing the de-coupling of its South African coal assets. The new company, Thungela Resources, traded life at R25 a share. Anglo’s large foreign shareholding base dumped their allocations as quickly as they received them.

Yesterday Thungela issued a trading update disclosing it had earned R67 a share in the six months to end June. Annualised, that’s R135 a share – in a single year, five times the price at which Anglo rid itself of the supposed millstone.

In the investment world, following fashion is rarely a smart call. This one, taken by handsomely remunerated London-based managers, has to rank among the worst ever by any South African company. Even now, with Thungela’s shares more than 10x the price at which it was abandoned by its former parent, they look appealing.

WATCH: The 47% surge in fuel prices translates into a direct increase of 22% in the cost of goods says Naude Rademan, CEO of Linebooker, SA’s ‘Uber for Truckers’. In this interview with Alec Hogg of BizNews he explains how consumers have been shielded from the impact of this cost increase, but reckons that cannot last indefinitely, predicting a shock for already rising inflation.

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference – August 30 to Sept 3

All the rooms at Champagne Sports Resort are now allocated. But there are other accommodation options in the Valley which work well with the Day Pass option introduced for the first time. So if you want to spend four days with Paul O’Sullivan, RW Johnson, Rob Hersov, Mavuso Msimang, Piet Viljoen and our other speakers, click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 92 times, 92 visits today)