The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Cloudflare proves investing point – do your homework, ignore the noise
START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING PODCAST – BBB Ep 30 – Markets react to US job numbers; Cloudflare is a pick; Uber making more money than ever; Apple in hot water
(If you’re struggling to access BBB via Spotify or iTunes, an audio-only version is also available on the BizNewsTV channel on YouTube).
Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com
- Low profile, big reputation: 36ONE’s Cy Jacobs on Naspers, Absa and the investment approach that’s attracted R33bn
- Best of BizNews #1 – Andrew Donaldson: Asking RW Johnson why SA hasn’t much time left
- J&J vaccine death confirmed by SAHPRA – will government rethink the drive towards mass vaccination?
- The power of music on the human brain – musician and neuroscientist Dr Alan Harvey
- Experts volunteer their services to help save Eskom
- Andrew who? Corion’s David Bacher warns amateurs taking on the professionals
- Women’s financial needs are unique and require a different approach
- We exist to be money experts who do good – Nedbank CIB’s Zhann Meyer
- Talk by BizNews founder Alec Hogg at the company’s 9th birthday celebration
- Invest in St Francis Links Villas
- Companies from Google to Pepsi are boosting capital spending (Premium)
- Time to pause for those on the well-worn relocation path from SA to the UK (Premium)
NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.
Cloudflare proves point – do your homework, ignore the noise
One of the best parts of my responsibilities to BizNews Premium members is monitoring our two model share portfolios and hosting a monthly webinar updating what’s been happening to the companies whose shares are owned.
The exercise also has a personal flavour as I have exactly replicated the Shyft portfolio with my own money. Which has been a challenging, considering it was launched at just about the worst time imaginable (Dec 2021).
One of the most testing of these was watching the share price of global internet security leader Cloudflare, fall from $200 last November to $40 in mid-June. The portfolio’s average buy-in price is $102, making it the worst performer of all stocks we own. Embarrassing when one keeps telling the tribe it’s your favourite company.
On Friday, however, Matthew Prince’s business proved Mr Market wrong by delivering yet another market-beating set of numbers. Cloudflare’s share price jumped 27% to $74 and is now edging towards our entry level. The lesson: do your homework and ignore the noise. Even if it seems deafening.
* NB – If you’re looking for the perfect seaside pad/retirement spot, join me on Wednesday (10th) at noon when I’ll host an interactive webinar on the new development inside St Francis Links. I’ve visited and was mightily impressed. The webinar is open to all, but you do need to register beforehand – click here to sign up.
UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW
BizNews Conference – August 30 to Sept 3
All the rooms at Champagne Sports Resort are now allocated. But there are other accommodation options nearby which work well with the Day Pass option introduced for BNC#4. So even if you haven’t booked yet, you can still join us for everything except having to drive around the corner at bedtime – click here for all the details and to register your interest.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.