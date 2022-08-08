START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING PODCAST – BBB Ep 30 – Markets react to US job numbers; Cloudflare is a pick; Uber making more money than ever; Apple in hot water

Cloudflare proves point – do your homework, ignore the noise

One of the best parts of my responsibilities to BizNews Premium members is monitoring our two model share portfolios and hosting a monthly webinar updating what’s been happening to the companies whose shares are owned.

The exercise also has a personal flavour as I have exactly replicated the Shyft portfolio with my own money. Which has been a challenging, considering it was launched at just about the worst time imaginable (Dec 2021).

One of the most testing of these was watching the share price of global internet security leader Cloudflare, fall from $200 last November to $40 in mid-June. The portfolio’s average buy-in price is $102, making it the worst performer of all stocks we own. Embarrassing when one keeps telling the tribe it’s your favourite company.

On Friday, however, Matthew Prince’s business proved Mr Market wrong by delivering yet another market-beating set of numbers. Cloudflare’s share price jumped 27% to $74 and is now edging towards our entry level. The lesson: do your homework and ignore the noise. Even if it seems deafening.

WATCH: Grace Harding takes no prisoners in this forthright interview where she builds on a campaign launched through her recent Open Letter to Landlords where she explained why instead of trying to recoup lost rentals, they need to share the Lockdown burden imposed on hundreds of thousands employed by SA’s sit-down restaurants. The CEO of Ocean Basket is also hard at work building The Restaurant Collective to present a united front to landlords – and negotiate better deals members which include thousands of entrepreneurs in the food service sector. She spoke to Alec Hogg of BizNews.

