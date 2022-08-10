Daily Insider: Clem Sunter’s urging puts Refiloe into the spotlight – again

START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING PODCAST – Biden’s $50bn chip investment, but Mr Market frets over bad news from Taiwan; Palatir plummets; Musk sells another $7bn in Tesla; Gold price nears $1 800, lifts JSE

(If you’re struggling to access BBB via Spotify or iTunes, an audio-only version is also available on the BizNewsTV channel on YouTube).

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

Clem Sunter’s urging puts Refiloe into the spotlight – again

SA’s globally respected futurist Clem Sunter would like the country’s president to resuscitate his televised ‘family meetings’ that were a regular feature of the Covid pandemic. But with a very different focus.

Clem reckons we have an even bigger crisis in the economy and in the creation of jobs (more accurately, lack of). And unless Pretoria starts to get serious about embracing the solution, SA’s unemployment hole is sure to keep getting deeper.

Sunter’s recommended ‘family meetings’ would focus on what progress the nation is making in growing entrepreneurs – and publicly celebrating the best of these job creators, the hardy business builders whose efforts offer the only path to a prosperous future.

At Clem’s suggestion, we asked informal market guru GG Alcock to help us feature a monthly township entrepreneurial star. First up is bakery tycoon Refiloe Rantekoa. His fascinating story has been covered by global media – but little recognised in a country where political connections open doors, ability not so much. Click here to watch.

* NB – Join me at noon today, I’m hosting an interactive webinar on a new development inside St Francis Links. I’ve visited it and found it to be a great option for those relocating to the coast. The webinar is open to all, but you do need to register beforehand – click here to sign up.

WATCH: The 2024 national elections could herald a transitional phase in the history of South Africa, depending on the emergence of a new political vehicle located outside of traditional party politics. That’s what polling data tells political analyst Lukhona Mnguni, head of policy and research at think-tank, the Rivonia Circle. He’s confident that coalition politics is likely to dominate the national political landscape, pointing out that the ANC’s own discussion documents peg their performance in the upcoming elections at below 50%. A December survey by the Rivonia Circle found that 48% of respondents want a new alternative, while a third said they would contribute to building a new alternative if they trusted its leadership. Mnguni says South Africa has been characterised by a “democracy of egos and personalities and not a democracy of issues”

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference – August 30 to Sept 3

All the rooms at Champagne Sports Resort are now allocated. But there are other accommodation options nearby which work well with the Day Pass option introduced for BNC#4. So even if you haven’t booked yet, you can still join us for everything except having to drive around the corner at bedtime – click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)