Daily Insider: Clem Sunter’s urging puts Refiloe into the spotlight – again
Clem Sunter’s urging puts Refiloe into the spotlight – again
SA’s globally respected futurist Clem Sunter would like the country’s president to resuscitate his televised ‘family meetings’ that were a regular feature of the Covid pandemic. But with a very different focus.
Clem reckons we have an even bigger crisis in the economy and in the creation of jobs (more accurately, lack of). And unless Pretoria starts to get serious about embracing the solution, SA’s unemployment hole is sure to keep getting deeper.
Sunter’s recommended ‘family meetings’ would focus on what progress the nation is making in growing entrepreneurs – and publicly celebrating the best of these job creators, the hardy business builders whose efforts offer the only path to a prosperous future.
At Clem’s suggestion, we asked informal market guru GG Alcock to help us feature a monthly township entrepreneurial star. First up is bakery tycoon Refiloe Rantekoa. His fascinating story has been covered by global media – but little recognised in a country where political connections open doors, ability not so much. Click here to watch.
