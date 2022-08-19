CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO YOUR EARLY MORNING UPDATE ON NEWS THAT MATTERS: Oil creeps back towards $100; Markets bets ‘bluffing’ Fed’s Put alive and well; Grindrod’s big day on JSE; Bitcoin falls

LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

Changing A Leopard’s Spots – an uplifting South African story

Books for me are like body fat on a San hunter. I’ll never consume the stockpile, but that won’t stop me adding to it whenever the opportunity arises.

Among the literally two dozen books in my ‘pending’ stack tells the story of a couple of trackers from Londolozi Game Reserve. Author Alex van den Heever, sent me a copy months ago. Every now and then he drops me a note to find out what I thought of ‘Changing a Leopard’s Spots.’ Next time he’ll get a sensible response.

I thought, correctly as it happens, it would be the perfect companion for a long weekend bushveld break earlier this month. It’s an enthralling tale of how Alex and Renias Mhlongo forged an unlikely partnership tracking leopards. An unusual and uplifting journey overcoming cultural barriers.

Too many books get published, a great number with the sole intention of launching their producers onto the speaker circuit. This one is different. It’s a uniquely South African story about two perfect campfire companions. Serving a timely reminder that no matter how diverse our backgrounds appear, people always have far more in common than they would ever imagine.

WATCH: In this in-depth interview, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown tries (unsuccessfully) to hide irritation at the slow pace of SA’s economic reform, but brightens up on the demand that’s building for renewable energy investments. The country’s longest-serving banking boss occupies a unique vantage point from which to share his insights on a variety of subjects – ranging from Nedbank’s recent interim results including the 5% staff reduction and R10bn investment into digitisation; through to the danger of SA’s potential greylisting and urgent need to regulate crypto currencies. He spoke to Alec Hogg of BizNews.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)