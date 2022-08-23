The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Charles Savage returns from Asia with leapfrogging deal for Easy Equities
Charles Savage returns with Easy’s leapfrogging Asian deal
Good on you Charles Savage.
The founder of SA’s revolutionary low cost stockbroker Easy Equities returned home on Friday after 30 days on planes and in hotel rooms, with a deal that promises to launch the company into the global arena.
I interviewed Savage about it yesterday and found him even more upbeat than usual – which is saying something.
Although he was unable to shed any more light (yet) on the SENS announcement which pushed holding company Purple Group’s shares up 10%, Savage reckons fans will be delighted with the scale and potential of the Asian adventure that launches early October.
