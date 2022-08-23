CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST BIZNEWS BUSINESS BRIEFING (on iTunes): Oil price falls sharply; Purple’s blockbuster Asian deal; Charlie Robertson on W Cape Independence; Remote work debate (Click here for Spotify)

Charles Savage returns with Easy’s leapfrogging Asian deal

Good on you Charles Savage.

The founder of SA’s revolutionary low cost stockbroker Easy Equities returned home on Friday after 30 days on planes and in hotel rooms, with a deal that promises to launch the company into the global arena.

I interviewed Savage about it yesterday and found him even more upbeat than usual – which is saying something.

Although he was unable to shed any more light (yet) on the SENS announcement which pushed holding company Purple Group’s shares up 10%, Savage reckons fans will be delighted with the scale and potential of the Asian adventure that launches early October.

WATCH: South Africa features in Charlie Robertson’s recently released book, The Time Travelling Economist: Why Education, Electricity and Fertility are the key to escaping poverty. Not in a flattering way. So we asked the author, whose day job is chief economist of the world’s leading emerging markets specialists Renaissance Capital, to unpack his masterful analysis of what drives economic growth by comparing countries over extended periods. In this interview with Alec Hogg of Biznews, Robertson uses numerous examples to explain what bedevils the South African economy – using the three key economic factors to explain part of SA’s massive underperformance in the past half century. A sobering assessment by an independent thinker – and grist for the mill of the Western Cape independence lobby. A must listen.

