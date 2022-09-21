Daily Insider: Chaos, Order and SLR’s meeting with Jordan Peterson

LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO (on iTunes): “O’Sullivan lightning hits crooked SAPS Top Dog again: SA’s former head of police Khomotso Phahlane arrested (Click here for Spotify)

LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

Our London-based columnist Simon Lincoln-Reader proudly sent me pics proving he dined with bestselling author Jordan Peterson last week. SLR knows I’m a huge fan. As are most who have been exposed to the Canadian clinical psychologist turned media star’s groundbreaking books that help us make sense of our complex world.

His prime thesis, or at least one of his most important, is society is taken forward by those who willingly live in the Chaos that occurs before change. These outliers of society – think artists, inventors, entrepreneurs – risk stepping outside the parameters of normality. Mostly in the simple belief they can make things better.

Peterson provides compelling arguments why such Chaos is the prerequisite for an improved Order – ie a better world. But Chaos is embraced by only a few. Most Sapiens are wired to stay within comfort zones, seeking and finding safety in the status quo.

Embracing this reality has taken the edge off my own frustration and made me a lot more tolerant of those who see life differently. They just come from another place. If that rings a bell for you, invest time in reading.

Peterson’s masterpieces: 12 Rules For Life – An Antidote to Chaos and Beyond Order – 12 more rules for life. You won’t be sorry.

How Chris Pappas turned uMngeni around

In this riveting talk at the fourth BizNews conference, mayor of uMngeni Chris Pappas, speaks about the process of being elected, the incredible things going on in the municipality as well as what they’ve managed to accomplish in the short time he’s been in office.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)