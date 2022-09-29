The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Encountering that rare quality of the understatement
LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO iTunes: Meet polymath scientist Zeblon Vilakazi – the Katlehong kid who became Wits Vice Chancellor via a PhD, nuclear physics, CERN – and discipline. (Click here for Spotify)
LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:
- Helen Zille on W Cape’s push for greater self-rule: The time is ripe, Pretoria’s failing state is on full display
- “South Africa is at a turning point” – Q&A with RW Johnson
- ANCYL ‘observers’ of Russian referendums in Ukraine a ridiculous move
- Mosebenzi Zwane in the dock on Gupta-linked Estina dairy project
- Western Cape Independence lobbyist Phil Craig sees another step toward Cape secession – and antidote to ANC/EFF alliance
- Paul O’Sullivan’s open letter: Fix the criminal justice system post-haste!
- ‘The pandemic that never was’ – Dr Nathi Mdladla breaks down the REAL reasons for excess deaths
- Prasa can’t even offer a comprehensive rail service anymore
- The Dow is officially in a bear market. Here’s what to know. (Premium)
NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.
Living among them taught me that among the best qualities of British people is a deep affection for the understatement. Personal humility is a national obsession. Boasting an ostracisable offence. Self-created tall poppies get scythed with gay abandon. Many successful Brits take pride in driving old cars and living in homes needing licks of paint.
In a long career engaging with public persona, I’ve found understatement to be rare in South Africa. Many of our celebrated personalities – from business, the arts or politics – prefer the American approach. You know, the marketing-based idea that best you blow your own trumpet because nobody else will.
Occasionally, however, you come across local exceptions. Wits Vice-Chancellor Prof “call me Zeblon” Vilakazi, whom I spent time in-studio with yesterday, possesses refreshing humility. A role model for thousands this Katlehong-raised nuclear physicist who is fluent in nine languages gives all the credit to the teachers who paid attention to his pre-adolescent self.
Ditto my ever-patient golf coach Leigh-Jane Middleton, an athlete-turned-entrepreneur who runs the Bryanston Country Club practice facility. Leigh, I’ve just discovered, also happens to be a national director of the PGA, SA golf’s umbrella body. Sufficiently understated to qualify as an honorary Brit. As would Zeblon. Nice.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.