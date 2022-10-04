LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO (on iTunes): ‘The ANC breaks everything it touches’ – Nqaba Bhanga (Click here for Spotify)

After winning the ANC’s elective conference in December 2017 and assuming leadership of the country a few months later, Cyril Ramaphosa was roundly provided benefit of any doubt. By many South Africans, desperate for a change from the plundering Zuptas and even the global investment community.

Like a woman scorned, however, in the financial markets there’s little to compare with the fury of one whose hopes have been dashed. That sad fact is illustrated by the massive outflow of capital from SA’s equity and bond markets in the Ramaphosa Era.

Ramaphoria’s #1 sceptic, founder of Brenthurst Wealth Magnus Heystek, yesterday emailed me this sobering graphic (below). It tracks the capital inflows (early 2019) and outflows from SA’s investment markets since 2019. Bottom line: Total net investment capital exported by foreign investors since CR took the helm now exceeds R1trn.

As Magnus put it: “Goeie bliksem…that’s a big number.” Quite.

