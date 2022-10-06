LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO iTunes: EXPLAINED: Former Jhb mayor turns to courts to overturn ANC ‘coup’ (Click here for Spotify)

LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

We’ve made some big changes to the BizNews Premium offering over the past few weeks. And have quite a few more in the pipeline.

The newest addition is my weekly Podcast which provides examines the news flow of the past week to provide context on and investment ideas. It’s only for Premium subscribers. Click here to hear Monday’s episode.

I’ve also resuscitated Boardroom Talk, the emailed newsletter which began my online publishing journey way back in 1996. A weekly BT provided the platform to create my first digital venture, Moneyweb. The refreshed BT is daily, only for BizNews Premium members, and offers my perspective on relevant issues. You’ll find Tuesday’s edition below.

BizNews Premium is the core component to the business’s sustainability. A R120 a month subscription from tribe members ensures our independent voice will always be heard. Click here for the details and 50% off in Month One while you support a platform for all views that respects its community’s intelligence, encouraging members to make up their own minds.

Best,

Alec

Boardroom Talk (Oct 4) – Warning for SA as most Brazilians want openly corrupt President Lula back in office

Watching the Brazilian Presidential election unfold is sobering for South Africans. Barring a massive turnaround in the second round of voting, on October 30 that country will re-elect Lula da Silva who presided during the Operation Car Wash corruption frenzy. A plunder which led to dozens of politicians and businessmen being jailed. Including Lula himself.

Brazilians seem to be telling the world even though they know former President Lula is openly corrupt; even though his Leftist Party fleeced the public purse for their own nefarious ends; even though Lula promises to tighten control over State-owned Petrobras, Operation Cash Wash’s Ground Zero – they still want him back. Because he shares the spoils.

In short, Lula’s supporters say he has “a good heart” and love that he showers them with unaffordable social benefits. These Brazilians, mostly poor, either lack the economic understanding of the dystopian future Lula’s approach will deliver. Or just don’t care that debt-fueled instant gratification is a mortgage their children are certain to inherit.

Locally, opinion polls suggest the majority of South Africans may finally have tired of what Helen Zille describes “without hyperbole, as the criminal syndicate called the ANC.” But when 2024 arrives, will citizens actually vote the ANC into oblivion? Or, like the Brazilians, favour a corrupt political party because it postpones an ever-worsening day of reckoning?

Investment debate with Piet Viljoen and Cy Jacobs

A must watch investment debate between master fund managers Cy Jacobs of 36ONE and Piet Viljoen of Counterpoint at the BizNews Conference #4. Topics under the hammer included differing investment principles, performance fees and how to position your portfolio post-2024.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)