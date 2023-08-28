100s petition to stop another march on torched municipal HQ

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Chris Steyn

Hundreds of residents of Swellendam, Suurbraak and Barrydale in the Overstrand region of the Western Cape have signed a petition to stop another march on the municipal head office that was torched in the march on 16 August this year (2023).

The municipal offices in Swellendam as well as a number of other buildings were set alight. Shops and other businesses in the town as well as in the human settlement of Railton were looted and damaged. Protesters blockaded several roads as well as the N2 with burning tyres and other objects. There was a clash between police and protesters armed with sticks and makeshift weapons. Police arrested 106 people – including 19 minors – on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and arson.

According to a statement by Anton Bredell, the Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, the protests are related to the requirement for households in the informal settlement of Majoks to register for indigent support. “It is essential that indigent support goes to the people who need it and that municipalities update their registers to support the most vulnerable,” Minister Bredell says.

The petition against this week’s planned march reads: “We strongly object to the peaceful protest granted for the 30th August 2023 and would demand that permission for such a protest be retracted. Events of the 16th August 2023 have proven that a peaceful protest can turn into complete destruction. We cannot risk a repetition!”

The Swellendam Municipality HQ burning after it was torched by protesters. Hundreds of residents have now signed a petition to stop another march on the gutted building.

One of the petition’s co-ordinators, Rita van Vollenstee, confirmed to BizNews that hundreds of people had signed the petition over the weekend for handover to Council today (Monday 28 August).

Meanwhile, one of the petitioners has detailed the destruction of the previous march in an email to BizNews:

“A supposed peaceful march was to take place last week Wednesday 16th.

“It was anything but peaceful and they managed to completely gut our Municipality building, the nerve centre of the town in the Main Road called Voortrek Road.

“The municipality had warned of this prior to it happening.

“Over 120 were arrested, but most were freed 24 hours later.

“Looting and extensive damage occurred to businesses on this road.

“That night was tense in Railton where more looting and burning occurred.

“The mayor addressed the Railton community and representatives on Sunday in Railton.

“Tuesday they were to meet again. It didn’t happen.

“Yesterday we got notice from the Mayor that he had agreed that they are doing another peaceful March on 30.8.2023 and to come from Railton over or under the N2 to Swellendam again into the town of Swellendam.

“Businesses and residents of the town of Swellendam are up in arms that this is being allowed again.

“A petition was drawn up overnight and we are all signing it to say NO MARCHING into the town to a burnt building.

“We have suggested that the Mayor goes under police protection to the people.”

BizNews has written to Executive Mayor Francois du Rand to get his reaction to the petition. This story will be updated if he responds.

Read also:

Visited 126 times, 126 visit(s) today