*This content is brought to you by Blackstone Futures

Forex trading, commonly known as FX, is a global forex market where several national currencies can be exchanged for various purposes, including commerce, tourism, and trading. Regulated forex brokers can lawfully trade in the foreign exchange market for South Africans. The fact that forex is one of the most liquid markets in the world, with average daily trading sums reaching $6.6trn, is what makes it so attractive.

Historically, forex was only accessible to wealthy investors and larger corporations; but, with the introduction of online trading platforms, earning profits in the global forex market became available to other retail investors and individual market participants.

Most trading in the forex markets is usually done on behalf of clients by commercial and investment banks. Still, many investors trade on their own or for professional purposes, which get classified as retail investors.

With the advent of technology, a retail market was established to allow private investors to become traders, making it easier to access the foreign currency markets. Brokers or banks can provide you with access to the global currency markets.

Can you trade forex without a broker in SA?

A broker serves as a go-between for you and the market, but it’s possible to connect directly to the exchange without paying for the access. However, you will have a different kind of experience compared to that of traditional forex trading.

Removing the middleman

You can never completely remove the middleman but you can exchange currencies offline or through banking apps, taking part in the same exchange. You can, for example, go to your local bank and convert South African Rands (ZAR) for Euros, US dollars, and other currencies. You can sell the currency you choose if it appreciates. As a result, you will get paid more ZAR than you originally spent.

This method, however, is far less convenient than trading through a trading platform. Furthermore, analyzing the market without price charts, current news, and other tools are near impossible. Traders might come and go from the market multiple times throughout the day. Imagine doing this if you didn’t have access to a trading platform!

Brokers offer leverage

The ability to trade on margin is a significant advantage of using a broker. Forex brokers provide leverage, which means they effectively lend you money to trade. Clients can use this method to open positions that are worth more than their initial deposits.

Blackstone Futures, for example, helps newcomers by lowering leverage to 1:100, which will be increased to 1:400 after the user has demonstrated responsible trading. While the needed size of your deposit is the margin, leverage is the percentage of borrowed funds. As a result, a trader with $100 in their account can get exposure to $10,000 with leverage of 1:100.

There is no demo account available

Traders can test their chosen trading platform for free before making a deposit. Demo accounts are straightforward: fill out an online form with some basic personal information. In its demo mode, the system simulates real-world trading, but gains and losses are just hypothetical. Beginners can practice for as long as they want, with the advantage of it being a free demo account.

Expect to take some time to learn about forex trading. Various economic and political factors influence the value of a currency, so monitor critical events for your chosen currency, from interest rates to foreign relations.

There is no demo period when trading offline. If you don’t start small, mistakes will cost you a lot of money. As a result, practicing through a broker is critical. Demo trading is also beneficial for traders who don’t want to use a broker to trade currencies.

A broker provides support and education

A reputable brokerage can offer advice and educational materials. Traders will have access to articles on the company’s website, including forex strategies, helpful hints, and more. They can contact the hotline or write an email if they have any questions or get assistance through a live chat function. As a result, brokers assist you in navigating the forex industry and learning from reputable sources.

If you choose not to use a broker to trade forex, you can access educational material by running a Google search. Here, you will find thousands of links to free forex-related content, such as podcasts, video tutorials on YouTube, books, etc. You should, however, verify the authenticity of any advice before putting it into action. There are several forex channels on YouTube, but some of them are hosted by amateur traders.

How to choose a forex broker in SA

When you decide to start trading forex through a broker, you need to do proper due diligence. Some factors for you to research include:

Find out information about the brokerage, such as reviews from active traders.

Compare costs between various brokers to determine which one you can afford. Costs include commission per trade, minimum deposits, withdrawal fees, etc.

Does the brokerage offer low spreads?

Does the brokerage offer foreign currencies and spot market trading?

Is the broker liquid and in good financial health?

Will your money and personal data be safe and secure?

Does the broker and its platform suit your trading style?

Is the broker regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) or any other regulatory body?

Which regulatory bodies do they belong to?

There is no central regulation for the forex market. However, this does not rule out the possibility of using a broker who is not regulated. So, look for the regulators that are most common in your area. Examples include:

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom

Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus

Forex trading is wholly unregulated in many parts of the world. Retail traders are at greater risk in the forex market since they could interact with semi-regulated or unregulated brokers that don’t provide the same level of transparency as mandated by better regulated jurisdictions.

There are several advantages to using a regulated broker, including the assurance that you are protected to the full extent of the law in your home country.

Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

The FSCA is the financial regulator in South Africa, and it is exclusively responsible for regulating all forex brokers with offices within the country. As a South African forex trader, you aren’t required to deal with an FSCA-regulated broker, but it provides you with an added level of security.

The FSCA, formerly known as the FSB, is situated in Centurion and has been regulating the non-banking financial services component of the South African market for over 20 years. To combat fraud in the South African economy, the FSCA is becoming one of the world’s strictest regulatory authorities.

FSCA-regulated brokers are expected to keep their clients’ funds separate from their own operating funds in segregated accounts. Regular audits are required of FSCA-regulated forex brokers, and they must apply for an ODP license.

Final thoughts

Forex brokers offer a diverse set of services, with the best brokerages providing excellent value for money. A brokerage allows you to trade from any device and at any time using platforms and apps, making it the most cost-effective method of accessing the world currency market. If, however, you want to eliminate the middleman, banks facilitate direct exchange, but there is no direction or support.

While traders can trade forex with offshore brokers to avoid this regulation, it is strongly advised that South African traders utilise FSCA-regulated forex brokers since this protects them against broker disputes and misconduct.

(Visited 116 times, 116 visits today)