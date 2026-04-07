5 ways to build wealth without earning more
By Maria Smit*
For many South Africans, building wealth feels like something reserved for ‘later’. Later, when your salary is higher. Later, when you’ve finally caught up. Later, when things feel a bit more stable.
Until then, it can feel like you’re just keeping your head above water.
But what if that way of thinking is the real problem? Because it can instead lead you to putting your financial future on hold. The thinking pattern is: until I earn more, there’s not much I can do.
And that’s simply not true. Wealth isn’t built by income alone. It’s built by what you do with that income, consistently, over time.
Yes, earning more helps. No one is denying that. But we’ve all seen how quickly lifestyle creeps in. A pay increase turns into a car upgrade. A bonus becomes a holiday. And before long, you’re earning more, but not really getting ahead.
At the same time, there are plenty of people earning ordinary salaries who are quietly building wealth in the background. No big risks, no flashy moves. Just discipline and consistency.
That’s the difference.
Start before you feel ready
A lot of people delay investing because they feel they’re not quite ready. Maybe the amount feels too small, or your expenses dominate your budget, or Maybe it just doesn’t feel like the right time.
But the longer you wait, the harder it becomes.
Starting small might not feel impressive, but it’s incredibly powerful because time does most of the work. A debit order into an investment every month, even a modest one, builds momentum. And over time, that momentum becomes real progress.
Leave this decision for five or 10 years, and suddenly you’re playing catch-up. And that’s when it starts to feel stressful.
So instead of asking: ‘Is this enough to start?’, a better question is: ‘Why haven’t I started yet?’
2.Use the structures available to you
One of the advantages we have in South Africa is access to tax-efficient investment options, but many people don’t fully use them.
Tax-free savings accounts are simple and effective because you’re exempt from the usual tax on growth and withdrawals. Retirement annuities, on the other hand, offer tax relief upfront, which can make a real difference to your monthly cash flow while building long-term capital.
The truth is that these options aren’t only for high earners or financial experts. They’re practical tools that can help you get more out of every rand you invest.
And when you’re building wealth steadily, that extra efficiency matters.
3.Don’t let debt undo your progress
It’s difficult to move forward if something is constantly pulling you back. High-interest debt is often that thing.
I’m talking about those ‘convenient’ tools like credit cards, personal loans or store accounts that never quite get settled. The problem is that convenience comes at a cost to your long-term plans if your making debt repayments instead of buidling for the future.
Worse, even if you are investing, double-digit interest on credit agreements effectively means you’re running on the spot.
I’ve found that sometimes the smartest move isn’t finding a better investment, it’s clearing the debt that’s holding you back.
4.Think beyond the rand
We all live and spend in rands, but the world we retire into won’t be limited to South Africa.
Over time, the rand has had a habit of weakening against major currencies. We sometimes see temporary improvements in the exchange rate, but over the long term the trend is downwards.
That’s why offshore exposure matters. Contrary to how some see it, this is not a vote against the future of the country, but about creating some balance by protecting your future purchasing power. It’s also a key ingredient of a well-diversified portfolio.
Of course, offshore investing comes with its own ups and downs. Which is where patience comes in because you cannot constantly be trying to second-guess the markets.
5.Consistency beats everything
Trying to time the market, waiting for the perfect opportunity, or constantly adjusting your strategy can feel productive, but it seldom is.
Rather, a consistent approach of investing regularly and staying invested through different cycles, removes much of the uncertainty. This also simplifies your decisions because you aren’t asking: ‘Is now the right time?’ You’re simply following a plan.
And that’s how wealth is built. Not through one perfect decision, but through a series of ordinary decisions made well, and repeated over many years.
I’ll admit that this won’t always feel exciting, but over time, something shifts.
The progress that once felt invisible starts to show and the discipline that once felt restrictive becomes freeing. Best of all, the outcomes that once felt out of reach begin to feel entirely possible.
So, my message to you is: You don’t have to be a top earner to build wealth in South Africa. You just have to start. Stay consistent. And keep going.
* Maria Smit CFP® professional is an advisor at Brenthurst Pretoria