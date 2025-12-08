7 ways to beat the Januworry blues
By Leslie Greyling*
The festive season is meant to bring joy. But it can also also bring stress – especially financial stress. Overspending at this time of year isn’t usually about logic. It’s emotional, right? We want to give. We want to create magic for our families. And sometimes, we want to keep up appearances.
The problem? January always arrives. And with it, a painful financial hangover comes with it.
If this feels familiar, you’re not alone. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
A helpful rule of thumb is to keep festive gift spending between 1% and 2% of your annual income. This gives you enough space to be generous without derailing your long-term financial goals. More importantly, it forces you to think consciously about where your money is going.
Here are practical, easy-to-use tips to stay in control while still enjoying the season.
Start with emotional awareness and a clear spending plan
Before you open your wallet, pause. Why do you want to buy this gift? Is it love, guilt, obligation or habit?
Next, set a total budget for the season. Break it into categories: gifts, food, travel, decor, events. Then go one step further: set a limit per person. This helps prevent the common trap of adding "just one more" gift over and over again.
Make a list (and stick to it)
List every person you plan to give to. Assign each a realistic budget. Then stop.
Resist the temptation to shop for people not on the list, or to buy "backup gifts" just in case. These small extras add up fast.
Give differently: homemade, shared or group gifts
You don’t have to buy something for everyone. In fact, some of the most cherished gifts are homemade or experience-based.
Try a family Secret Santa with a set spending cap. Or pool resources for one big shared gift instead of many small ones.
Start earlier (even a week makes a difference)
Last-minute shopping is stressful and expensive. Starting early gives you time to compare prices, watch for sales and avoid pressure buying.
And when a deal looks too good to be true? Check price history to make sure it's really a discount, not just clever marketing.
Track as you go
Use your phone notes, a spreadsheet or a budgeting app to track every festive expense in real time. This one habit can be a game-changer. Seeing your totals helps you avoid nasty surprises in January.
Use payment methods with intention
If you’re buying on credit, ask yourself: can I pay this off in full when the bill arrives? If not, think twice. High-interest debt can turn a joyful holiday into months of financial regret.
A great alternative? Load your holiday budget onto a prepaid card. Once it’s spent, you’re done. No bills. No stress.
Celebrate meaningfully, not expensively
Some of the best memories come from simple, shared moments. A picnic instead of a restaurant. A movie night instead of a pricey outing. Games, laughter, time together. These don’t cost much, but they mean everything.
Here’s the truth: financial freedom isn’t about being stingy. It’s about being intentional. You can be generous, thoughtful and festive without sacrificing your future.
This season, choose to give from the heart, not from your credit card.
You’ll thank yourself in January.
*Leslie Greyling is a financial advisor at Brenthurst Wealth Fourways.