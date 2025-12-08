7 ways to beat the Januworry blues

The festive season is meant to bring joy. But it can also also bring stress – especially financial stress. Overspending at this time of year isn’t usually about logic. It’s emotional, right? We want to give. We want to create magic for our families. And sometimes, we want to keep up appearances.

The problem? January always arrives. And with it, a painful financial hangover comes with it.

If this feels familiar, you’re not alone. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

A helpful rule of thumb is to keep festive gift spending between 1% and 2% of your annual income. This gives you enough space to be generous without derailing your long-term financial goals. More importantly, it forces you to think consciously about where your money is going.

Here are practical, easy-to-use tips to stay in control while still enjoying the season.