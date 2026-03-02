7 ways to fight the rising cost of living

The Finance Minister may have given households some breathing room in the Budget, but if your debit orders still weigh you down and your grocery bill keeps surprising you, you’re not alone.

Because the cost of living is not just about the inflation rate. It’s about what it costs to run your life: Electricity prices that climb sharply every year, rates and taxes that never seem to shrink, medical aid increases and school fees that move only in one direction.

So how do you respond without feeling defeated? Here are seven practical ways to take back control.