7 ways to fight the rising cost of living
By Leslie Greyling*
The Finance Minister may have given households some breathing room in the Budget, but if your debit orders still weigh you down and your grocery bill keeps surprising you, you’re not alone.
Because the cost of living is not just about the inflation rate. It’s about what it costs to run your life: Electricity prices that climb sharply every year, rates and taxes that never seem to shrink, medical aid increases and school fees that move only in one direction.
So how do you respond without feeling defeated? Here are seven practical ways to take back control.
1. Know your real monthly number
Many South Africans live with a constant sense of pressure because they don’t know what it truly costs to run their household.
So, I suggest that you sit down and work out your essential monthly spend. Once you know that number, you can stop guessing. And when you stop guessing, you can start making decisions with greater confidence.
2. Take a hard look at your grocery strategy
Food prices, especially meat and staples, have been volatile which means that walking into the supermarket without a plan can become expensive quickly.
My suggestion is to plan your meals for the week because this helps you shop with a list and stick to it. Other ways to stay financial disciplined is to swop premium brands for house brands where it makes sense, bulk cook so that you can use leftovers more creatively while reducing waste.
3. Manage electricity like it is part of your investment plan
We all know the pain from electricity and municipal rates and taxes that have increased well above inflation over the years. You might not be able to control the tariff, but you can control consumption.
Tips that help my clients cut their bills include smarter use of their geyser – which is the biggest consumer of power every day. Also, take common sense steps like switching off appliances at the wall, use energy-efficient light bulbs and tracking your usage instead of waiting for an account shock.
Small behavioural shifts can really soften the impact of rising tariffs.
4. Get serious about expensive debt
Interest rates may be coming down, but debt still carries a high cost that quickly eats into your disposable income if you’re not careful. Credit cards, short-term loans and high-end vehicle financing are the biggest culprits in many households.
If you’re carrying debt, I suggest looking to pay off the highest interest balance first. And for your long-term sanity, try avoiding debt to fund everyday expenses like groceries or clothing.
5. Review every debit order
Subscriptions and service fees have a way of slipping into your life quietly. A streaming service here, a gym contract there, a bank account you no longer really use.
Individually, they don’t feel dramatic but together, they can quietly eat up your cash.
I recommend sitting down once a year to go through your bank statement line by line. Ask yourself whether each debit order still serves a purpose in your life. If it doesn’t, cancel it. If it does, consider whether you’re paying a competitive rate.
And remember this: saving R500 a month might not feel life-changing, but that’s R6 000 a year. Invested consistently, that money does not just sit there, it grows and over time, small reclaimed amounts can become meaningful capital.
6. Protect your emergency fund
When the cost of living rises, there’s less room to absorb surprises. And life, as you know, does not stop delivering them.
That’s why an emergency fund is not something you build only when times are good. It’s something you protect, especially when times are tight.
Ideally, you want three to six months of essential expenses set aside in an accessible account.
They key is to remember that an emergency fund isn’t idle money, it’s protection against future surprises. It not only buys you time, but protects your long-term investments from being raided when something unexpected happens.
Most importantly, it protects your sense of control.
7. Look for ways to grow your income
There’s a practical limit to how much you can cut from your expenses. Income growth, on the other hand, offers you far more leverage.
Ask yourself honestly: is there a skill, qualification or experience you have that could generate additional income? Could you consult after hours? Tutor? Take on project-based remote work? Monetise a hobby.
An extra R2 000 per month may not sound dramatic. But over a year, that is R24 000. That amount can offset school fee increases, absorb rising municipal fees, or accelerate debt repayments.
Hopefully these pointers help to give you a greater sense of control over your household budget and how you manage costs. If you’re still not sure where to begin, it helps to speak to a qualified financial adviser able to prioritise and build a plan that reflects your specific circumstances and long-term goals.
My advice is that your financial progress doesn’t have to stall just because the cost of living is rising. With clarity, structure and deliberate action, you can continue moving forward, steadily and confidently.
* Leslie Greyling, Registered Financial Planner™, is based at Brenthurst Fourways.