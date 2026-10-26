What your annual two-pot withdrawal really costs you

We’ve all been in that uncomfortable position when unexpected expenses crop up and we’re scrambling to pay for the kids’ overseas school trip, urgent car repairs, or a family emergency. Up until fairly recently the only way to take care of these costs was to use credit.

But now, many South Africans with a retirement fund or annuity are looking to tap into a new source of help when finances are tight: the savings portion of their two-pot retirement funds.

Before September 2024, getting access to your retirement savings while you were still working was generally off the table. Today, a door opens every 1 March that changes the question from “can I?” to “should I?”.

Two years since the two-pot system was introduced, industry statistics are painting a worrying picture as more and more people dip into the funds that are meant to finance their retirement.

Alexforbes reports that 67% of members who claimed in the 2025 tax year claimed again in 2026.

And it’s not that people didn’t know better. In an Alexforbes survey of members who had withdrawn, 96% knew it would reduce their retirement savings and that they would pay tax on the amount withdrawn.

So, while they say they know it’s not a good idea they’re doing it anyway to cover today’s costs and worry about the consequences later.

The problem is that I don’t think people understand the full impact of this decision.