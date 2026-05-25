Are benchmarks still relevant?

The original case for a market cap weighted index was simple. It gave you cheap, diversified exposure to a broad opportunity set. That premise no longer holds the way it used to.

By the end of 2025, the top ten holdings in the S&P 500 accounted for close to 40% of the index, up from roughly 20 to 28% between 1990 and 2010. Seven US technology names, the so called Magnificent 7, drove the bulk of returns. The Russell 1000 Growth is even more lopsided, with its top ten contributing around three quarters of 2025’s calendar year return. The MSCI World, which many South African investors hold for “global” exposure, derives almost 70% of its weight from a single country and around 27% from just ten stocks.

Is JSE any different? Think again.

The JSE is arguably the more extreme case. Naspers and Prosus together still sit at close to 20% of the Top 40, and the top ten names hover around two thirds of the index. When a investor buys “broad SA equity” through a Top 40 tracker, what they are actually buying is a geared bet on Tencent, two or three banks and a handful of resource counters. Especially the latter.