Bond or Portfolio?

The real-world factors worth planning around

The numbers make a genuine case for investing early, and it holds up under scrutiny. A good financial plan goes further than a spreadsheet, though, so here is how that case gets managed in practice, rather than just asserted.

That R846,600 lead holds up even in a tougher environment for it. A decade ago, when bond rates and equity return assumptions sat much further apart, investing early was an easy call. Today's spread between borrowing costs and expected returns has compressed considerably, and investing still wins at every single milestone we assessed, year 10, year 20 and year 30. That durability is the actual headline. If rates ease from here, as they typically do over a cycle, the gap should widen again.

Tax takes a bite, and a planner's job is to manage it down. Sell both portfolios at year 30 in a single once-off transaction and pay capital gains tax at the maximum effective rate of 18% (after the R50,000 annual exclusion), and Kagiso's after-tax lead narrows to roughly R315,000. That simplified calculation is the worst case, not the realistic one: a planner realising gains progressively across multiple tax years, using annual exclusions and tax-free wrappers, keeps meaningfully more of that lead than a naive lump-sum disposal ever would.

The 11.4% is a long-run average, which is exactly why it needs managing, not avoiding. Equity markets can, and do, fall 20% or 30% in a single year, so a portfolio someone will need money from soon should not be positioned the same way as one with 20 years to run. This is precisely what a properly constructed strategy is built to handle: de-risking as a goal approaches, rebalancing through cycles, and holding enough liquidity that a retrenchment or a medical emergency never forces a sale at the bottom. Staying invested through volatility, with that kind of structure in place, is how the 11.4% assumption actually gets earned over time.

Interest rate risk cuts both ways, and so does concentration risk. Most South African bonds are linked to prime, not fixed for 20 years, so if rates rise, the guaranteed “return” from paying extra into your bond rises with them, but so does the pressure on your minimum instalment. It is worth flipping this around, too: a household that puts every spare rand into one bond ends up with its entire net worth concentrated in a single, illiquid, undiversified asset, in one suburb, one property market and one currency. Investing alongside the bond, even modestly, is part of how that concentration risk gets managed.

Costs matter, which argues for investing well, not for not investing. A paid-off house has no annual management fee, while a portfolio carries platform fees, fund total expense ratios, and advice fees, typically somewhere between 1% and 2.5% a year depending on the structure. That is an argument for keeping those costs low and the structure efficient, exactly what a well-built, appropriately priced portfolio is designed to do, not an argument for leaving the money out of the market altogether.

The real risk is unsupervised investing, not investing itself. Money sitting in an easily accessible investment account is, psychologically, still spendable. Behavioural economists have written entire careers on “mental accounting,” the very human habit of treating money differently depending on where it sits, even though a rand is a rand. That is not an argument against investing the extra R10,000. It is an argument against investing it without structure. A retirement annuity, a tax-free savings account, or a portfolio held with an advisor whose job includes talking a client out of raiding it early, all remove exactly this temptation. “Should I invest” and “should I invest completely unsupervised, with no plan and no one checking in” are two very different questions, and this article has only ever been answering the first one.

So, which one should you do?

If I am being honest rather than diplomatic: the numbers modestly but consistently favour investing over accelerating the bond, and for most people the real risk was never getting the maths wrong, it is failing to actually invest that extra R10,000 at all, month after month, for thirty years. A further access bond (sometimes called a flexi facility) lets you pay extra into your home loan while retaining the right to redraw it later if you genuinely need to, which captures the guaranteed 10.5% saving without fully surrendering liquidity. For most clients, though, a properly structured investment plan, split where sensible between a retirement annuity, a tax-free savings account (current annual contribution limit R46,000) and a general investment portfolio, captures the upside this article has demonstrated while managing the very risks described above.

The honest professional answer still depends on your risk tolerance, how secure your income is, whether you already hold three to six months of expenses in an emergency fund, your age and retirement funding gap, and your existing offshore exposure. Those are not spreadsheet inputs, they are the actual job of financial planning, and getting them right is what turns “the numbers favour investing” into an actual portfolio, rather than a good intention that quietly becomes a holiday instead.