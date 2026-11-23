As a business owner, you know the problem well: you cannot always match the salaries that larger companies offer, yet you need to hold on to the good people who keep your business running.

For many years, a retirement fund was the minimum benefit needed to attract good people. Without one, your employees and the candidates you hope to hire are easily lured away by more attractive packages elsewhere.

Today’s reality is a little different. A retirement fund is still a sought-after benefit, but cost-of-living pressure means you need to look beyond retirement alone, because your staff are managing two financial lives at once. One of them is 30 years out. The other one is the 25th of this month.



Two-pot withdrawals show your staff are under pressure.

If you want a sense of how heavily the second of those is weighing on your people, the two-pot retirement system has given employers the clearest view they have ever had.

Since 1 September 2024, employees have been able to take money from the savings component of their retirement fund once a tax year, and the pattern that has emerged is not one of occasional emergencies.

As my colleague Kristin Putter wrote recently , Alex Forbes reports that 67% of the members who claimed in the 2025 tax year claimed again in 2026, while Discovery found that 93% of those who withdraw take the full savings pot balance.

Together those two numbers describe employees for whom the annual withdrawal has become part of how the year gets funded, rather than a cushion held back for a crisis.

What makes that so expensive is how little of the money reaches them and how much it costs them later. Kristin’s article showed that a R20,000 withdrawal for a member in their mid-30s gets them only 67 cents in the rand after tax and admin fees.

Rebuilding that R20,000 is harder still, because new contributions are split one-third to savings and two-thirds to retirement, so replacing it takes something closer to R60,000 of fresh contributions.

An employee who empties the savings pot to get through the year has therefore not closed the gap at all; they have simply moved it to their retirement years. For you as an employer, this shows financial stress in your workplace today, and as staff who may not be able to afford to retire when the time comes.



Adding more cover is different from adding value.

When you see that kind of pressure, the action to take would be as follows.



Six practical steps you can take now.

Employers should consider assisting members with the following:

Help your staff know their benefits. Make sure every employee receives, and understands, their latest benefit statement, including their cover levels, contribution rate, and beneficiary nominations. Prompt beneficiary updates. Remind employees to update their nomination forms after life changes such as marriage, divorce, or a new child. Encourage a small emergency buffer. Help staff see that even a modest amount set aside each month can stop a small crisis from becoming new debt. Support staff in tackling expensive debt. Through financial coaching or your wellness program, encourage employees to focus extra payments on the debt with the highest interest rate, such as credit cards and store accounts. Encourage a second thought before savings pot withdrawals. Let employees know a withdrawal should be a last resort for genuine emergencies, not a top-up for monthly expenses, and give them someone to speak to before they claim. Make sure your staff use the support available. Promote your wellness program and let employees speak to an adviser before they make major financial decisions.



What your employees buy into is a plan they understand.

In practice it means each of your employees has:

cover they could explain to their spouse; at levels they have checked

beneficiary nominations that match the family they have now

a small emergency buffer, so the savings pot is not the only option when the car breaks

somewhere to take a question before a withdrawal rather than after it

a review every year, so that the package follows the person as their life changes



None of that calls for a salary increase. It calls for structure, and for somebody to sit down and explain it in the language your staff use.



What a resilient benefits package looks like

A resilient package protects your employees across the full range of life’s events, not only at retirement. Here is how each part of a well-built package supports your staff: