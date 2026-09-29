Buying property overseas as a South African? There’s an easier, more cost-effective way
For many South Africans, buying property overseas has moved well beyond the holiday-home dream. As investors look to diversify their wealth, earn rental income in foreign currency or establish a foothold for the future, international property is increasingly forming part of a broader long-term wealth strategy.
Yet even as buyers spend months scouting locations, comparing properties and negotiating deals, one critical part of the purchase often receives far less attention than it deserves: moving those funds out of South Africa.
Buying locally is one thing. Buying offshore means working through exchange control rules, tax obligations, currency exposure and cross-border payment mechanics, usually against a hard contractual deadline.
That complexity is exactly what , South Africa's largest independent foreign exchange intermediary, set out to solve.
Instead of simply moving funds from A to B, the multi-award-winning fintech offers a fully managed service for South Africans buying property offshore. Combining dedicated forex specialists with transparent pricing and world-class technology, Future Forex guides clients through every step of the process at no extra cost.
"What clients want most in a transaction like this is certainty," says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. "That's what we deliver - managing the compliance, coordinating all parties involved, and making sure your funds reach the seller exactly when they need to."
The compliance work starts before the money moves
Moving substantial sums offshore is rarely as straightforward as it might seem. International property purchases fall under South Africa’s exchange control regime, with requirements varying depending on the size and structure of the deal.
Buyers may need to draw on their Single Discretionary Allowance (SDA) or secure SARS approval via an Approval of International Transfer (AIT) before funds can leave the country. Source-of-funds documentation needs to be submitted, the correct Balance of Payments (BoP) code applied, and South African Reserve Bank reporting obligations met before the payment can go through.
For buyers locked into a settlement date, missing paperwork or an incorrect compliance submission can turn into a costly, high-stress delay.
"Clients are often surprised by how much coordination this involves," Scherzer says. "You're liaising with SARS, local banks, exchange control and overseas conveyancers, often simultaneously. Having someone who understands that process end-to-end means everything's ready when the payment needs to happen."
Scherzer notes that traditional banks, unlike specialist forex providers, tend to offer little beyond processing the payment itself - leaving clients to work through most of the regulatory maze unassisted.
"Moving money offshore isn't just about pushing a transaction through," he says. "It's about understanding what's required, preparing the right documentation early, and getting it right the first time. That's where specialist support really earns its keep."
The real cost of an offshore transaction is rarely the one you notice
Compliance is one hurdle in the process, but the cost of international transfers is another entirely. Most buyers instinctively compare the visible fees - such as admin costs or SWIFT charges - when weighing up how to move money offshore.
However, those fees are usually the smallest part of the bill.
The larger cost is typically buried in the exchange rate itself. Traditional banks and other providers tend to build a 2-3% margin into the rate before quoting a client, and because it isn't itemised as a separate charge, most buyers never see how much they're actually paying.
On a high-value property deal, a marginal difference in the exchange rate can add up to tens or even hundreds of thousands of rands.
Scherzer points to opaque pricing as a long-standing feature of traditional banking, one that makes it difficult for clients to compare providers or work out the true cost of an international transfer.
"Transparency has always been central to how we operate," says Scherzer. "Clients deserve to know precisely what they're paying, what rate they're getting, and how much foreign currency will land on the other side - before they commit to anything."
A specialist partner for a high-stakes financial decision
Rather than leaving clients to juggle multiple parties or work through unfamiliar regulations themselves, every Future Forex client is paired with a dedicated Account Manager who oversees the transaction from start to finish - covering exchange control, SARS documentation, and liaison with local banks and overseas attorneys or conveyancers alike, all through one point of contact.
Paired with an intuitive online platform that makes it easy to book, track and manage transactions, Future Forex’s all-in-one approach strips out much of the complexity that's traditionally come with moving larger sums offshore.
"Our aim is to give clients the confidence that every part of the transaction - from compliance to settlement - is properly managed, so they can focus on what should be an exciting milestone."
To date, the company has processed more than R80 billion in foreign exchange transactions, holds a 4.9-star rating on Google, and has earned several industry awards - including Company of the Year at the 2025 Africa Career Summit and second place on News24 and Statista’s South Africa’s Growth Champions 2026 list.
to get in touch with a Future Forex expert or request a tailored quote for your property transfer.