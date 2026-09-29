Buying property overseas as a South African? There’s an easier, more cost-effective way

For many South Africans, buying property overseas has moved well beyond the holiday-home dream. As investors look to diversify their wealth, earn rental income in foreign currency or establish a foothold for the future, international property is increasingly forming part of a broader long-term wealth strategy.

Yet even as buyers spend months scouting locations, comparing properties and negotiating deals, one critical part of the purchase often receives far less attention than it deserves: moving those funds out of South Africa.

Buying locally is one thing. Buying offshore means working through exchange control rules, tax obligations, currency exposure and cross-border payment mechanics, usually against a hard contractual deadline.

That complexity is exactly what Future Forex , South Africa's largest independent foreign exchange intermediary, set out to solve.

Instead of simply moving funds from A to B, the multi-award-winning fintech offers a fully managed service for South Africans buying property offshore. Combining dedicated forex specialists with transparent pricing and world-class technology, Future Forex guides clients through every step of the process at no extra cost.

"What clients want most in a transaction like this is certainty," says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. "That's what we deliver - managing the compliance, coordinating all parties involved, and making sure your funds reach the seller exactly when they need to."

The compliance work starts before the money moves

Moving substantial sums offshore is rarely as straightforward as it might seem. International property purchases fall under South Africa’s exchange control regime, with requirements varying depending on the size and structure of the deal.

Buyers may need to draw on their Single Discretionary Allowance (SDA) or secure SARS approval via an Approval of International Transfer (AIT) before funds can leave the country. Source-of-funds documentation needs to be submitted, the correct Balance of Payments (BoP) code applied, and South African Reserve Bank reporting obligations met before the payment can go through.

For buyers locked into a settlement date, missing paperwork or an incorrect compliance submission can turn into a costly, high-stress delay.

"Clients are often surprised by how much coordination this involves," Scherzer says. "You're liaising with SARS, local banks, exchange control and overseas conveyancers, often simultaneously. Having someone who understands that process end-to-end means everything's ready when the payment needs to happen."