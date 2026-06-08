Cash is king (but is it?)

Many investors tend to use a universal benchmark when gauging investment performance, and most default to Money Market rates, and to a lesser extent, cash rates that their banks provide in current accounts. There are many different money market fund options available, and the performance is roughly equal, because the underlying investment universe is relatively constrained.



In a world where the actual use of physical cash is declining, Money Market is still as popular as ever. But do money market funds have a place in modern investing, and should investors be using it in the long term?

Based on the chart below, a Money Market investment with Ninety One would have given investors an annualized return of 7.14% over the last 10 years.