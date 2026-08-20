CoreWeave’s $2.1bn mirage: When ‘numbers’ become ‘narratives’ - Sean Peche

These adjustments included:

“Acquisition related costs” excluded because they are “inconsistent in amount and frequency, and do not correlate to the operation of our business”.

So why is stock-based compensation excluded?

It’s very “consistent” – high and increasing

unfortunately “frequent”, and

“correlated to the operation of their business”

And is "compute" really so profitable if Depreciation is 54% of revenue?

Anyway, what’s the truth?

A GAAP loss of $626m or adjusted EBITDA of $1.5bn?

Well, Cash from operating activities was $679m, but deduct 5.7bn)

But that capex included “capitalised internal-use software”.

Meaning a worse GAAP loss if expensed ...

And the balance sheet?

Current assets of $9.5bn with current liabilities of $20.9bn, suggesting a liquidity shortfall of $11.4bn over the next year.

Somewhat concerning after raising $10bn last quarter.

And only $5.5bn of unrestricted cash left - insufficient to settle their $10bn of accounts payable + accrued liabilities … not to mention the $41bn of long-term debt & lease liabilities.

Maybe they can borrow more.

But the interest expense is already 25% of quarterly revenue.

And the coupons were 9.65% ($) and 8.5%(€) when they borrowed 2 months ago.

Those bonds are already below par, yielding 11.6% and 10.2%.

So I suspect an equity injection is needed.

Except management seemed happy using phrases like: “an exceptional quarter”, “incredible progress”, and “extraordinary execution” so maybe I'm wrong...

Their presentation said, “We use non-GAAP financial measures to make strategic decisions, establish business plans and forecasts, identify trends affecting our business & evaluate operating performance.”

And then say “we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures … may be helpful to investors…”

No thanks - there’s a reason my handle is #numbersnotnarrative.

If Coreweave really is the “Essential cloud for AI”, then I’m concerned.

Because all I see are GAAP losses and a very weak balance sheet.

Give me “paleo accounting” every day of the week.