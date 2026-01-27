Don’t bring back your dollars

If you’ve been watching the strength of the rand lately, you might be wondering: Should I bring my offshore money back to South Africa?

It’s a fair question. But the answer in NO! The rand has been unusually strong, especially against the US dollar, strengthening by around 10% in 2025.

But don’t let that fool you. This doesn’t mean South Africa’s economy is suddenly booming, or that it’s time to shift your savings back home.

Here’s what’s important when looking at these numbers.