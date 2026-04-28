Externalising capital: The evolving framework for offshore investment by SA residents

Greater flexibility does not mean fewer rules. Authorised Dealers remain responsible for verifying source of funds, the legitimacy of the transfer, and compliance with applicable exchange control and tax requirements. How the money is held, when it is moved and what tax consequences may follow also remain important considerations.

Without a considered structure in place, offshore assets can introduce significant estate planning complexity. On death, directly held offshore investments may be subject to foreign probate rules, potential situs (inheritance) taxes, and delays in the efficient transfer of assets to beneficiaries.

South African tax residents are taxed on their worldwide income. Foreign income from offshore investments must be correctly declared and taxed in South Africa where applicable. Failure to correctly account for foreign income can result in significant and often unexpected tax liabilities.

Funding an offshore transfer can also trigger South African tax consequences. Depending on the source and structure, the transaction may give rise to capital gains tax, donations tax, dividends tax, or other tax implications. Care is therefore needed before externalising funds, especially where assets are first sold or transferred.

Timing and execution are critical. The exchange rate used on the day the instruction is processed can differ from the rate when the funds are finally transferred. This difference can be material on larger transfers.

It is important to note that transfers made across multiple institutions are aggregated for purposes of the annual allowance. In practice, everyday transactions such as card spend abroad, online foreign currency purchases and smaller remittances, all utilise the same annual capacity. As a result, individuals may inadvertently exceed their allowance across different institutions within a single year, leading to transfers being halted pending the necessary approval, and creating avoidable delays.

Transfers that require SARS AIT clearance involve a detailed supporting documentation process. This includes the submission of recent bank statements (not older than 14 days), evidence relevant to the specific source and movement of funds as well as a comprehensive statement of local and foreign assets and liabilities covering the preceding three years.