Financial tips for university and college students

Every year Youth Day highlights issues affecting young people. There are many matters to consider, this is a guide to create a better understanding of how to be smart with money. For many young people, attending college or university is their first experience of managing money independently. Unfortunately, many students begin their tertiary education without the financial literacy skills needed to make informed financial decisions.

Building a stable and successful financial future starts with understanding basic money-management principles. A lack of financial knowledge can lead to poor financial choices, the consequences of which may affect students for years after graduation.