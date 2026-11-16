Five things you didn't know about your Single Discretionary Allowance (SDA)

South Africans have more flexibility when transferring money and assets offshore than many realise. The SDA is not just an allowance for offshore investments. Here are five lesser-known ways you can use it.

1. You can gift or lend money to family members living abroad.

Your SDA doesn't have to be used exclusively for your own investments. You can use it to send monetary gifts or loans to non-residents, including family members living overseas. You can also send money to South African residents who are temporarily abroad, for example, a child working or studying overseas.

There is an important exception: this does not apply to South Africans who are simply away on holiday or business travel.

2. You can transfer JSE-listed shares offshore without selling them.

You can transfer domestic listed securities offshore up to a total market value of R2 million per calendar year under your SDA, without needing a SARS Tax Compliance Status (TCS) PIN.

The transfer is facilitated by your Central Securities Depository Participant (CSDP) together with an Authorised Dealer. A confirmation letter from the Reserve Bank's Financial Surveillance Department must be viewed before the transfer can proceed.

3. Your overseas holiday uses up part of your R2 million allowance.

Your travel allowance isn't an additional allowance on top of your SDA. It forms part of the same annual R2 million limit.

This includes hotels, cruises, tours, and other land arrangements, even when you pay for them in rand in South Africa. Spending on your South African debit or credit cards while temporarily overseas also counts towards the annual limit.

One important distinction: locally paid airfares are excluded from the travel allowance calculation.

In other words, an expensive overseas holiday could leave you with considerably less of your SDA available for offshore investments.

4. Making legitimate payments above the normal limit.

You may be able to transfer more than R2 million offshore for certain legitimate current transactions, such as qualifying maintenance, gifts, or medical payments.

Amounts above the prescribed limit are subject to verification by the Reserve Bank's Financial Surveillance Department. You'll need to provide supporting evidence demonstrating that the payment is genuine and legitimate.

Importantly, this provision relates to current transfers, not additional offshore investment transfers.

5. You can use both your SDA and your R10 million foreign investment allowance while temporarily overseas.

You don't necessarily have to return to South Africa to access these allowances.

South African residents who are temporarily abroad may use both their R2 million SDA and their R10 million foreign capital allowance per calendar year without physically returning to South Africa.

The applicable annual limits still apply, and the requirements for each allowance must be met.

One more allowance to know about when you emigrate.

In the calendar year you cease to be a South African tax resident, you can transfer an additional R2 million as a once-off final travel allowance without a SARS TCS PIN letter.

This is a once-off dispensation. Any unused portion expires at the end of that calendar year and cannot be carried forward.

Another fact worth considering: