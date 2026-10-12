Earning in a foreign currency? Here's an easier, cheaper way to bring it into SA

For a growing number of South Africans, earning in Dollars, Pounds or Euros while still having a largely Rand-based cost of living is becoming the norm. You might be working remotely for an overseas employer, invoicing international clients, or receiving income from property, investments or other assets held offshore.

But, the challenge often starts when that money needs to come home. If you're dealing with one of the major banks, what should be a straightforward transfer usually means lengthy processing times, multiple departments to deal with, and fees that aren’t always immediately apparent.

Future Forex , South Africa's largest foreign exchange intermediary, has built its service around making that process simpler - bringing the foreign exchange, payment and regulatory requirements together in one place.

The multi-award-winning fintech pairs specialist foreign exchange expertise with dedicated support and purpose-built technology to manage the entire payment and compliance journey - making it quicker, simpler and considerably cheaper to bring funds into the country.

“Whether you’re receiving foreign income for personal or business purposes, the last thing you need is to spend your time navigating bank departments and endless paperwork,” says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. We handle that end to end, so what should be a straightforward transfer doesn’t become a lengthy exercise in admin and follow-ups.”

The cost you don't see is usually the biggest one

When people think about the cost of an international payment, attention usually goes to the obvious line items - SWIFT charges, processing fees and, in some cases, commissions. But these are typically the smaller part of the bill.

The real cost often sits within the exchange rate itself. Banks commonly build a hidden margin of around 2–3% into the spot rate they offer, rather than showing it as a separate charge. And while the difference may seem small on an individual payment, it can become significant when those transfers are made regularly over the course of a year.