Earning foreign income? There’s a simpler, quicker and more cost-effective way to receive it in South Africa
The way South Africans earn an income has evolved significantly in recent years. Whether you're working remotely for an overseas employer, providing services to international clients, freelancing across borders or building a career abroad while supporting financial commitments back home, earning in foreign currencies has never been more accessible.
For many, it's a compelling financial proposition: the opportunity to earn in pounds, euros or dollars while continuing to benefit from a largely rand-denominated cost base.
However, while earning foreign income has become easier, receiving those funds in South Africa remains a surprisingly complex and costly experience. Many individuals are faced with outdated banking processes, unclear foreign exchange costs and the challenge of navigating regulatory requirements without specialist support.
It’s precisely these challenges that SA’s largest independent foreign exchange intermediary, Future Forex, set out to simplify.
Unlike traditional banks, where international payments can involve multiple departments, lengthy turnaround times and costs that aren’t always clear upfront, Future Forex provides a seamless, transparent, and all-in-one solution.
Combining dedicated foreign exchange expertise, white-glove support and world-class technology, the multi-award-winning fintech manages the entire payment and compliance process on your behalf - offering a quicker, easier and far more cost-effective way to receive your foreign income.
"Whether you're working remotely for an overseas employer, invoicing international clients or living abroad and regularly sending money home, you shouldn't have to navigate complex regulations or coordinate multiple departments every time you need to move your funds,” says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. “Our role is to manage the process from start to finish, so our clients can focus on what actually matters."
The biggest cost is often least visbile
When looking at the cost of receiving an international payment, most people naturally focus on visible charges such as SWIFT or processing fees. In reality, these fees often represent only a small portion of the overall cost.
The largest expense is typically hidden within the exchange rate itself. Traditional banks generally apply a margin to the spot exchange rate, which can be as much as 2–3% of the transaction value.
Because this cost is built into the exchange rate rather than disclosed as a separate fee, many South Africans don’t realise how much they’re actually paying to convert their foreign income. Over the course of a year, even a relatively small difference in the exchange rate can quietly reduce the value of your earnings by thousands of rands.
“Transparency has always been one of our core principles,” says Scherzer. “Clients deserve to know exactly what they’re paying for and why - and we’ve made it our priority to ensure that’s always the case.”
Beyond its commitment to transparency, Future Forex leverages proprietary technology and economies of scale to secure highly competitive exchange rates - offering clients an all-in-one international money transfer solution at a fraction of the cost typically charged by the banks.
Expertise that goes beyond the transfer
Beyond the costs involved, receiving foreign income requires far more than simply converting one currency into another. Exchange control requirements, inward payment reporting and foreign income obligations can be unfamiliar territory for many clients, and the process leaves little room for error.
“When making regular international transactions, clients don’t just need a provider that can process a payment,” says Scherzer. “They need an expert who understands the regulatory environment, anticipates potential issues and manages the process on their behalf.”
That’s why every Future Forex client is paired with a dedicated Account Manager who acts as a single point of contact from start to finish.
Rather than coordinating between multiple banking departments or navigating complex requirements alone, you have an experienced specialist overseeing your transaction at no extra cost - from ensuring inward payments are processed correctly to assisting with South African Reserve Bank exchange control requirements and providing guidance around SARS obligations.
And while dedicated expertise remains central to the Future Forex experience, intuitive technology makes managing international payments simpler, faster and more convenient - eliminating much of the manual admin traditionally involved in the process.
Through its user-friendly online platform and mobile app, you can monitor live rates, manage beneficiaries, book transactions, track payments and access your transaction history with ease.
“We’ve built Future Forex around offering the best of both worlds: seamless digital solutions backed by dedicated specialists who understand the complexities behind every transaction,” says Scherzer.
To date, the company has processed more than R80 billion in foreign exchange transactions, earned a 4.9-star Google rating and received numerous industry accolades, including Company of the Year at the 2025 Africa Career Summit and second place in News24 and Statista's South Africa's Growth Champions 2026.
to get in touch with Future Forex or request a tailored quote for receiving your foreign income.